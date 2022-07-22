Sculptor to sue Jeff Koons for breaching copyright after his piece was incorporated into other works

Artist Jeff Koons has been accused of copyright infringement for his infamous “Made in Heaven” series, in which a federal judge grants the original sculptor the right to sue.

Michael Hayden claims the mega-artist has violated their copyright agreement by repurposing his original sculpture of a giant snake wrapped around a rock after selling it to Koon’s ex-wife porn star Cicciolina.

He sold the sculpture as a work of art to Diva Futura, a company owned by Cicciolina, real name Ilona Staller, in 1988 for an undisclosed amount.

Court papers allege that Koons had permission to include the giant snake in artwork for his iconic “Made in Heaven” series.

But Hayden’s lawyers say he was only allowed to “stage sexually explicit scenes, both live and on camera,” rather than recreate the footage.

They have identified three images as “infringing works” — including a 1989 lithograph originally commissioned by the Whitney Museum of American Art and placed on a billboard in downtown New York City.

The second is a Koons oil painting entitled ‘Jeff in the Position of Adam’, made in 1990.

It also claims that a wooden sculpture called “Jeff and Ilona,” created in 1990 as part of “Made in Heaven,” is a 3D replica of Hayden’s sculpture.

It caused a worldwide reaction when the explicit series was first seen at Koons’s then gallery, Sonnabend, with Hayden only acquiring copyright in 2020.

His lawsuit doesn’t specify an exact claim for damages, but does list a maximum of $25,000 for each count of copyright infringement — meaning Koons could be forced to pay out at least $75,000.

Koons did not credit Hayden for the images, nor did he pay any licensing fees or ask for permission for any images.

The works have all been featured in international museum and gallery exhibitions, with complaints that they were subsequently sold to collectors.

Hayden’s attorneys also allege that the works were featured on Koons’ website and identify him as the author and copyright holder, no copyright assignment to Hayden.

According to court documents, Hayden has not discovered the high-profile series for more than three decades and discovered the breach in April 2019.

He reportedly only found out when he “came across an Italian news article with an image” of one of the works.

The lawsuit states that Hayden retained all copyrights to the work and did not “assign any copyright, copyright, or sublicense rights to Diva Future or anyone else.”

It adds that it had no intention of anyone other than Cicciolina, her manager and Diva Futura, to use the work commercially.

Cicciolina and Koons traveled to Italy several times in 1989 to be photographed together in sexually explicit positions.

Koons had requested that Hayden’s case be dismissed, but District Judge Lorna Schofield ruled that the complaint ‘sufficiently asserted that there was a valid copyright claim’.

He also claimed in the lawsuit that he had made reasonable use of the image, but the judge stated that he “bears the ultimate burden of proof to prove that the factors are in favor.”

In summary, District Judge Lorna called Hayden’s work “a sculptural work of artistic craftsmanship, devoid of any readily identifiable intrinsic utilitarian function.”

She did agree to Koons’ motion for a ruling that would limit damages to the three-year period prior to the lawsuit, minimizing the monetary value of Hayden’s claims if he won the lawsuit.

Jordan Fletcher, Hayden’s attorney, told… Artnet news: “We look forward to presenting our arguments on the remaining fair use issues at the next round of briefings.”

Pace Gallery, which represents Koons, did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The artist has been accused of stealing works of art as early as 1989 and lost a lengthy legal battle in March to prove that a sculpture was not made by him.

But a court in Milan ruled that the creation, which also depicted snakes, was something he had made.

In 2018, he was found guilty of plagiarism, with a court in Paris ordering him to pay $168k to the creator of a surreal campaign featuring a rescue pig and a freezing model.