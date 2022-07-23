Recent Match Report – Leics vs Glamorgan 39th Match 2022
Lunch glamorgan 795 for Dec 5 (Northeast 410*, Cooke 191*) lead Leicestershire 584 (Mulder 156, Mike 91, Salter 4-158) with 211 runs
He passed the 400 in the last over of the morning with two straight sixes against Ronan Walker—two of only three he hit in an inning that also included 45 fours and spanned 450 deliveries.
Leicestershire, devoid of ideas with the ball and frequently misfielding on a bumpy outfield, was dejected long before the end.
When Glamorgan declared at 795 for 5, having scored 232 runs in a session, they had the ninth highest total ever collected in Championship cricket in England.
More to follow