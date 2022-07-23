Recent Match Report – Leics vs Glamorgan 39th Match 2022

Lunch glamorgan 795 for Dec 5 (Northeast 410*, Cooke 191*) lead Leicestershire 584 (Mulder 156, Mike 91, Salter 4-158) with 211 runs

Sam Northeast, the 32-year-old Glamorgan batter, long regarded as the best unrestricted player in England, joined a lofty company after extending his overnight 308 against Leicestershire at the UptonSteel County Ground in Leicester to 410 not out against the time Glamorgan knocked off the match penalty at lunch on the last day.

He passed the 400 in the last over of the morning with two straight sixes against Ronan Walker—two of only three he hit in an inning that also included 45 fours and spanned 450 deliveries.

Leicestershire, devoid of ideas with the ball and frequently misfielding on a bumpy outfield, was dejected long before the end.

When Glamorgan declared at 795 for 5, having scored 232 runs in a session, they had the ninth highest total ever collected in Championship cricket in England.

There was a partnership record also, with Northeast and Chris Cooke sharing an unbroken sixth-wicket score of 461 in 71.3 overs – the highest ever recorded in an English first-class record and the second highest in history.

More to follow