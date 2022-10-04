Megyn Kelly now slams Kardashians for their 'disgusting vanity' and calls them a 'force for evil'

Megyn Kelly has criticized the Kardashians for their “unrivaled vanity” and denounced the reality TV family as a “force for evil.”

“Like, the self-promotion out of control focus on self, ego, clicks, likes – they are hugely responsible for that in our society,” the 51-year-old said of her. podcast. “Not only did they do it, but more than any other they have had a terrible effect on that job, and I blame them for that. I do!’

This comes after the TV personality scolded Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for showing off their bodies during their halftime performance of the Super Bowl.

Kelly recalled interviewing the family on the Today show and asking them, “Are you a force for good or a force for evil?”

She recalled, “And they gave me their answer, but the more I’ve looked at them over the years, the more I like that, it’s bad.”

The mother of three continued: ‘I don’t think this is healthy and that is what I object to, such as their disgusting vanity, which has spread like wildfire in our society.

“Selfie culture is repulsive to me. I think that’s what I’m responding to, as opposed to some pretty woman’s excitement here and there.’

Five years ago, Kelly welcomed Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kris Jenner, to the Today show to discuss Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ 10th anniversary.

She confronted her guests: “Women will say, “The Kardashians are bad because my kid looks at pictures of them and is driven to shallow goals that are unattainable.” I’ve said publicly before, I want to ask you that question – are you a force for good or a force for evil?’

Kim laughed off the response and defended her show by saying, “I think honestly, through our show, we’ve shown so many more positive things.”

She mentioned the “feedback we even get from, you know, Kendall and Kylie’s dad transitioning and people who don’t know how to deal with that and how to deal with it.”

The sex tape icon claimed the show’s naysayers “just want to focus on, ‘Oh, they’re shallow!” “Oh, they’ve got make-up on!”‘

Kris, the “momager” behind the family’s success, claimed the show’s critics are “a very small percentage.” I mean, the girls have hundreds of millions of followers — hundreds of millions — and like Kylie, she’s got five or six hundred people on her team.”

Kendall added that as the figurehead of a global lip kit company, Kylie “runs an insane business and anyone who says they don’t want their kid to be like that and at 19 years old runs an insane business and is literally so successful.” , is insane to me.’

Kelly was clearly unconvinced, doubling down on her criticism, noting: “The people who don’t like it say, “My daughter doesn’t look like a Kardashian, and she feels pressured to be perfect and look like a Kardashian.” they look like.” ‘

Kendall, a stunningly svelte supermodel, cooed, “None of us are perfect,” while Khloe, who used to have a much fuller figure than she has now, recalled how she used to be unfavorably “compared” to her sisters.

“But I had such a great foundation that I never felt less than,” Khloe claimed, “and if someone compares themselves to someone else, it’s your responsibility at home to teach them core values ​​and to be a good person.” to be. from the inside.’

Kelly’s new comments about the Kardashians came in the same podcast episode where she revealed the outfits Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wore to their Super Bowl appearance in 2020.

“I object to J.Lo and Shakira showing their vag at the Super Bowl,” Kelly said on a recent episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show. ‘Like I don’t want to. It has to fit the situation.’

Kelly was chatting with guest Bridget Phetasy about women who ’embrace their bodies’ when the performance came on.

Although she had a bone to pick with J-Lo and Shakira, she did mention Paulina Porizkova as an ideal example of someone who flashes the meat.

“But I don’t really mind if women hug their bodies or show their bodies like the pictures you see,” she continued.

“Paulina Porizkova just had a very interesting post,” she continued. “She showed her bum, she looks great.”

Last month, Paulina posted several snaps of her flashing her bum, including one in early September where she basked in the sun in a sassy bikini.

Kelly isn’t the only person to disagree with JLo and Shakira’s halftime show.

In the hours following the Feb. 2 broadcast, the law received 1,300 complaints filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

The lively performance — which drew more viewers than the game — saw the pop stars belly dance and pole-twist in skimpy outfits.

Viewers claimed to “shield their children’s eyes” and labeled the close-ups of the stars “shameful,” according to freedom of information responses collected by WFAA.

Some complaints related to ‘extreme booty shakes’, ‘pole dancing’ and complaints about ‘SM outfits’.

Others said the show was “soft porn” that “too much skin was exposed.”

One of the more forcefully worded complaints was moaning that their eyes had been “molested.”

The viewer from Spring Hill, Tennessee, wrote: “I don’t subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we don’t buy porn for $20 a movie, we just wanted to sit at the table as a family and watch the Super Bowl.

“God forbid we expected to watch football and a quick concert, but our eyes got molested instead.”

Super Bowl LIV attracted a total of 102 million viewers on Fox and all its platforms.

According to the commission, the FCC’s complaints during the halftime of the show represent one-thousandth of one percent of all viewers.

By comparison, the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, which featured Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction, saw 540,000 complaints in the weeks following the live broadcast.