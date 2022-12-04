CFB Twitter Debates College Football Playoff Field After TCU’s Loss to Kansas State

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 3 TCU fell to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game 31-28 in overtime Saturday, sending a shock through the College Football Playoff picture.

The door is presumably open for No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama to enter the Top Four after TCU and No. 4 USC lost in the past two days.

The Horned Frogs can still make a case for a berth, though the Trojans are undoubtedly out after falling 47-24 to No. 11 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. It was the team’s second loss to the Utes this year.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan will hold the top two spots if they take care of business against No. 14 LSU and Purdue in their conference championship games Saturday.

Neither OSU nor Alabama reached its conference championship game, but each has a stellar résumé.

OSU’s only loss was to the aforementioned Wolverines, while Alabama fell twice on the last play of games, to No. 7 Tennessee and LSU.

The Volunteers are next on the ledger and can lay claim to beating the Crimson Tide. They also fell twice in ugly losses to Georgia (27-13) and South Carolina (63-38). However, the CFP selection committee earlier this week put the Vols below the Crimson Tide, and it likely wouldn’t change that order with neither team doing anything this weekend.

No. 8 Penn State is next after those teams, but the Nittany Lions lost to Michigan and Ohio State and seem destined for a Rose Bowl matchup with Utah.

TCU’s case for CFP inclusion is that it was 12-0 before the championship game loss and an overtime defeat to the No. 10 team in the nation on a neutral field certainly isn’t embarrassing. The Horned Frogs also beat the Wildcats 38-28 in October.

No matter what happens, the USC and TCU losses will spark heated debate regarding who will go on and who will stay home. As of now, it looks like there are three teams (OSU, Alabama and TCU) for two spots.

Some folks on Twitter gave their takes on the matter.

Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon Win or lose, TCU isn’t better than Alabama.

Chris Fallica @chrisfallica If TCU had an Oklahoma or Texas logo on its helmet, there would be ZERO doubt it was in – win or lose today – after a 12-0 regular season which included nine conference games. This talk of two-loss Bama jumping them with a loss is pure nonsense.

Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini TCU’s best win gets better with a loss today. Potentially a top-8 win. Just noting.

Aaron Goldhammer @HammerNation19 Honestly asking: TCU might be in if they lose, but does that mean they’d drop to 4th? Is there any scenario where OSU plays Michigan in the semis??

Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic Alabama is firmly in play for the playoffs if TCU loses.

Will Brinson @WillBrinson A system that rewards teams for not playing in a conference championship game is a bad system

Quinn Cook @QCook323 Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and BAMA!!!!!!

DeVier Posey @DPo8 1UGA vs 4TCU & 2MICH vs 3OSU ?? Just brainstorming on my couch 🤔 just thinking 🧐

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Alabama after TCU lost the Big 12 Championship game pic.twitter.com/6OoblaqQvC

Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr that being said, TCU should still be at 3 over OSU. only thing left is seeding between Michigan and UGA.

Luke Randle @LukeRandleTV Wow. TCU loses. 1. Georgia

2. Michigan Now you’ve got Ohio State, Alabama and TCU all in contention for those final two spots. This will be a crazy call for the CFP. I’m guessing OSU 3 and TCU 4?

Grant Williams @Grant2Will If Alabama makes the CFP I’m bringing it up in every interview the rest of the month. That would be absolutely absurd. If TCU and OSU get the last two spots I get it but if not it should be UGA vs OSU and Michigan vs TENNESSEE

Stefan 🐯 @BjOjuIari 1. UGA (13-0)

2. UM (13-0)

3. TCU (12-1)

4. OSU (11-1) This is not a debate

Andrel Anthony Aficionado @UMvsEveryone Reasons to rank someone #3 TCU:

Made conference championship game

Beaten every team they’ve faced on their schedule

Only loss to top ten team by 3 in OT, robbed by refs OSU:

Vibes

The final CFP rankings will be released at noon ET Sunday.