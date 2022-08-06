10 reasons this will be the most unpredictable Premier League season ever

The Premier League season is upon us and while it is often cited as the most exciting competition in the world, this campaign has the potential to be the most unpredictable yet for a myriad of reasons.

The action kicks off this Friday as Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace hosts Arsenal, where their manager became a legend.

But this season is the first season ever with a World Cup in the winter, forcing the competition to stop for six weeks.

Man City just sent Liverpool to the title last year, but other contenders have now improved

How will that affect clubs deploying their players in the run-up to the tournament and how fresh will they be afterwards? Could they aim for some tournament gems in the January transfer window?

After a few seasons of Liverpool and Manchester City dominance, the rest of the Premier League’s heavy hitters are doing their best to close the gap.

The title change could be very different this season, but that’s not hard to say. Here, Sports post lists the top 10 reasons why the Premier League’s 31st season will be the most unpredictable yet.

Paralyzing list of fixtures

As it stands, the Premier League will be played in 16 rounds to be played between August 5 and November 12/13, which is a span of 14 weeks.

To do this, the Premier League will start a week earlier than usual this season.

The competition has been extended so that the last matches can be played on May 28, but if you consider that the cup matches have to be played, both European and national, that is a full program.

We can expect less emphasis this year on the Carabao Cup and perhaps even the FA Cup for the top teams as traffic congestion takes hold.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino oversees first-ever winter world championship that wreaks havoc

Boxing Day

After the matches on November 12, the competition will be interrupted for the World Cup that starts on November 21.

The World Cup final is on November 18, after which the Premier League resumes on December 26, Boxing Day.

Even the play-off for third place is on December 17, so players who make it to the semi-finals for their country won’t have long before they get back into action.

Traveling back from Qatar and training for just a few days for three games in a week – two of them in the span of three days – will be impossible for most.

European securities

Due to the short nature of the season, UEFA is also forced to make these adjustments.

The Champions League is spread over nine weeks instead of the usual thirteen weeks. All matches in the group stage will be played before the World Cup in November.

The final round of the Champions League group matches was completed on December 8, 2021. This time it will be a full month earlier.

Good luck, top four.

The top stars of England’s best clubs will be pushed to their limits this year

Squad rotation or giving young players a chance

Teams will be forced to rotate their squads, even in the beginning.

We’ve spent money making sure the top teams have big teams this season and that’s because they’re going to need more than ever this season.

It also offers more opportunities for promising stars to get opportunities this season with managers forced to look inside after a few injuries or busy weeks.

Some top clubs were reluctant to loan their young stars in case they needed them so badly. The new Chelsea contract with Carney Chukwuemeka is a good example of this.

Arsenal and Spurs try to close the gap

North London, perhaps more than anywhere else in the league, have put their money where their mouth is in a bid to get closer to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Tottenham got busy early on, spending just over £90 million on six new players, including Richarlison, Ivan Perisic. Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence.

Arsenal have spent just under £120m recruiting Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Favio Vieira. They also have William Saliba returning from a loan spell at Marseille and is expected to impress.

With fierce competition for the top four, Chelsea’s new money and Manchester United’s quest for a new identity under Eric Ten Hag, both clubs have had to step up and no doubt have improved their ranks.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have spent around £100million in a bid to get closer to the top two

Newly promoted parties shaking things up

Nottingham Forest returned to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years, attracting attention by securing Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard for a reported £100,000 a week.

Bournemouth are back in the big days, but for the first time without Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. However, other than acquiring Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough, the Cherries have not made any major strides in terms of transfer.

Fulham won the championship this season and are looking to put a stop to their yo-yo club exploits.

After spending a lot of money in recent years, the club appear to have learned some lessons with a more conservative net spend of £20million this summer. But as beating Liverpool in their last Premier League stint in 2020/21 showed, the Cottagers are always dangerous.

Erik Ten Hag influence on United

The Red Devils have been in serious decline since Sir Alex Ferguson left ten years ago.

After realizing that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer couldn’t move the club forward and the stalling temporary appointment of Ralk Rangnick, United finally appointed a manager with vision.

Erik Ten Hag came from an Ajax side he had led to three league titles, two domestic doubles and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

How he grew on that side and helped create names like Frenkie de Jong and Mathis de Light is a big draw on his resume. Ajax played total football, but successful football. Now the task is to repeat that with United’s resources and the underpowered squad. The fans of the club are asking for it.

Erik Ten Hag is trying to assert his authority and style at Old Trafford, but it may take a while

Lampard and Gerrard full seasons

Gerrard did an excellent job in Scotland at Rangers, bringing his profile to a close. When Aston Villa parted ways with Dean Smith last November, the Liverpool legend stepped in and made his mark on the January transfer window.

Phillipe Coutinho was loaned out and how he is a regular Aston Villa player. Diego Carlos is their other big deal this summer and Villa looks to be on top after finishing a stabilizing 14th last season.

Lampard is the one who has his hands full. After Rafa Benitez’s failed experiment, former Chelsea boss Lampard was called in to keep the ship stable and he just barely kept them in the Premier League.

Now the club has lost Richarlison and their only additions are relegated Burnley pair James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil. This season looks like an uphill battle for Lampard, but will he be in for a surprise after a full preseason?

Is Newcastle’s shape sustainable?

If the season had only been from January to May, Newcastle would have finished in the top four last season.

That’s how much the Magpies turned around under Eddie Howe as they went from lowest and winless to 11th place in the first week of December.

Is it sustainable? Newcastle spent money in January to move in the right direction and are largely believed to do the same this summer, with centre-back Sven Botman headliner.

The club needs some attacking players and especially a striker. If they add quality in those areas, Howe may have the Arsenal to keep the good times coming.

Eddie Hoe had a dream start with Newcastle, but this season the hard work begins

Transfer period after the World Cup in January

We’ve all seen teams splashing the money on previously unannounced talent after a good tournament show – El Hadji Diouf to Liverpool is a prime example – and that could make for a busy January in 2023.

The winter transfer window has been notoriously slow, but as the squad needs an injection and extra bodies to handle the games, reinforcements will be a must.

There will no doubt be some standout performances from many of the 32 teams that have been in action at the World Cup in recent months and that could give us some knee shots.

English clubs spent £295 million last January.