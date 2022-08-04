Ukraine intelligence chief repeats claim Putin is using body doubles and says EARS are a giveaway

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence has revived a theory that Vladimir Putin uses body doubles — pointing his changing ears over the years as proof.

The health of the 69-year-old Russian president has been the subject of fierce debate among commentators.

His closest ally Nicolai Patrushev is said to have replaced the president during his medical appointments.

This week, Ukrainian Major General Kyrylo Budanov appeared on TV to argue to viewers that Putin’s height and ears have changed lately, The sun reports.

He said, ‘The picture, say, of the ears is different… And it’s like a fingerprint, the picture of each ear is unique. It cannot be repeated.’

Budanov went on to claim that Putin’s double body has “different habits, different manners, different gaits, sometimes even different lengths if you look closely.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is pictured at the 2014 Winter Olympics (left) chairing a metallurgy conference in the Kremlin on August 1 (right)

Major General Kyrylo Budanov (right) has raised suspicions about an alleged double of the Russian prime minister, whose health has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months

Intelligence Service Major General Kyrylo Budanov was suspicious in a live interview on Ukraine’s 1+1 news channel.

Ukrainian reports said Budanov suggested a Putin lookalike could have flown to Tehran to meet the presidents of Iran and Turkey.

“I’ll just give a hint,” he said.

“Please watch the moment Putin gets off the plane. Is it Putin at all?’

The Russian leader’s visit to Tehran, where he met Iran’s leaders, plus Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, attracted worldwide attention.

It is only the second time Putin has been abroad since launching his brutal invasion of Ukraine five months ago.

In one video, Erdoğan kept Putin waiting, with the Russian ruler looking uneasy as he shuffled his feet and made strange facial movements.

But previously, Ukraine did not suggest that this was a Putin doppelgänger.

At the time, the official Anton Gerashchenko posted on Telegram: “Erdogan kept Putin waiting during the meeting in Tehran.

The whole spectrum of emotions of the humiliated and offended Fuhrer is on his face.

“The bunker is indeed the best place to stay with a face like that.”