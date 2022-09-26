WhatsNew2Day
UK bond prices collapse after sterling hits record low against US dollar

UK Treasury bond prices plunged as the trade opened Monday after sterling hit a record low against the US dollar overnight, pushing yields to their highest point in more than a decade. driven.

Five-year government bond yields rose more than 40 basis points to 4.503%, the highest level since October 2008, while two-year yields rose more than 50 basis points at 4.533%, the highest level since September 2008

(Reuters)

