UK bond prices collapse after sterling hits record low against US dollar
Issued on:
UK Treasury bond prices plunged as the trade opened Monday after sterling hit a record low against the US dollar overnight, pushing yields to their highest point in more than a decade. driven.
Five-year government bond yields rose more than 40 basis points to 4.503%, the highest level since October 2008, while two-year yields rose more than 50 basis points at 4.533%, the highest level since September 2008
(Reuters)