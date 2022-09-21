Singles reveal their turn-offs and deal breakers and when to tell a date they’ve given you the ick

From calling their parents ‘mum and dad’ to chewing with their mouths open and ‘lacking boundaries’ when going to the toilet, Australian singletons share their biggest relationship woes and whether they can look past them.

In a post to the She Said He Said Facebook group, relationship expert Louanne Ward asked members what their vices — minor chatter that’s an immediate turn-off — are.

The question sparked a lively discussion among men and women, with many saying they could look past small interruptions like constant cheating, but would end a relationship over something ‘bigger’ like constantly interrupting a conversation.

Australian singletons have revealed their biggest ‘icks’ in a relationship and which turn-offs are deal breakers, arguing over whether to tell a date they gave them the ‘ick’.

In a post to Facebook, relationship expert Louanne Ward (pictured) asked members: ‘What are your bads and can you see past them or do they end up being deal breakers?’

Louanne said the common “picks” she heard from clients include picking teeth at the table, open-mouth chewing, snoring, a man shaving his armpits and a woman calling people “dude.”

‘Stop flipping the bar coasters round and round,’ one woman added.

“And if it’s not bar coasters, it’s pens that click on and off, or rock on the chair,” Louanne said.

Single people share their biggest ‘icks’, turn-offs and deal breakers “He had no bathroom etiquette, despite my repeated requests not to go to the bathroom in front of me, not to enter the bathroom when the door is closed, and not to face me while he was on the bathroom.”

“She chews with her mouth open.”

‘Being rude to servants.’

‘Leaving socks or eating food past their use-by date.’

‘If I end up wearing more food on a dinner date than my companion actually consumed.’

“He snores.”

“He picks his teeth at the table.”

‘Chews with their mouth open or calls their parents mum/dad.’

‘Poor hygiene and care.’

“He would show up to dinner parties with no shoes on and go MIA for a day when he went to get milk from the corner store.”

“She calls people Dude.”

‘Constant burping and farting.’

“Mansplaining.”

“Telling too many white lies.”

‘His habit of constantly needing to make a noise, either by banging knives and forks on a plate or by clapping his fingers on tables and whistling.’

“He shaves his armpits.”

“Poor hygiene and grooming would definitely be at the top,” admitted another person.

‘Bad eating habits are my ICK,’ wrote a third.

What is an ‘ick’? ‘The ick’, much discussed on TikTok and Instagram lately, is when attraction to a current or potential partner suddenly turns to a feeling of disgust. It’s often triggered in an instant, social media users say, by witnessing some kind of turn-off—a bad dance move, a snickering laugh, or an off-putting style of eating. Source: University of Southern Queensland

Another shared an unusual turn-off she sometimes sees when swiping on dating apps.

“Well, I think my biggest ‘ick’ is pictures of men with birds (the feathered types) on their heads,” they said.

The relationship coach also talked about a time she dated a man who had ‘no bathroom etiquette’.

“Despite my repeated requests not to go to the bathroom in front of me, not to enter the bathroom when the door is closed, and not to facetime me while he was in the bathroom… It gave me s ***s after a while (excuse the pun),” she laughed.

One woman said that the decision to end a relationship ‘depends entirely on the ick’ and that she can overlook small things.

“If it’s something small like chewing with their mouth open or calling their parents mom/dad, you can train it away,” she wrote.

‘If it’s something more ‘serious’ like constantly interrupting or a tendency to explain, then I’m getting out of there.’

Louanne recalled seeing a client who was ‘deeply in love’ with a man because of his ‘free spirit’, but his little ‘icks’ turned out to be a sign of disrespect.

“After a while, she felt that him showing up to dinner parties without shoes and going MIA for a day when he went to get milk from the corner store was actually disrespectful,” she said.

‘Not from not wearing shoes … grew into a much deeper question.’

One single said they can ‘tolerate’ ‘pick’ except when their date is a messy eater and that they watch for ‘signs of their character’.

‘How do they treat servants? Do their actions match their words? Do they tell “little white lies” very often?, she said.

Many said that while small ‘icks’ can be overlooked, major turn-offs and deal breakers should be discussed in a relationship

“Yes, there are red flags when dating, but that’s not all I look for because there are also green flags,” she added.

Many said that while small ills can be overlooked, major turn-offs and deal breakers should be discussed in a relationship.

‘I like that we are not perfect. I will not be quite the same as my love. If I have non-negotiables and she wants them too; then it’s a conversation to have, said a man.

‘Should I tell them? It depends on how long and how well we have known each other. Two or three dates? No. I’m just saying we’re incompatible. Longer term – yes,’ replied another.