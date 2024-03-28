Live like a French aristocrat… from just £41 a night each: book a grand chateau with friends and family this summer and you could score a bargain

Just the word “chateau” sounds expensive, but staying in the chateaux and grand country houses that once housed French nobility shouldn’t necessarily bust your vacation budget.

Get the clan together for a booking of up to a week and you’ll be surprised how reasonable it can be.

BRITTANY FROM £41

Four-poster luxury awaits at the 15th-century Château de Queblen, near Quimperlé

Only the west wing of the 15th-century Queblen Castle near Quimperlé has so far been restored, but the accommodation is far from medieval.

Eat in the shabby-chic kitchen-dining room before moving into the elegant living room featuring a marble fireplace and windows overlooking 40 acres of wooded grounds.

Among the five bedrooms, one with a wooden four-poster bed is accessible via a spiral staircase. The beaches of the Breton coast are just 15 minutes away.

How to do: A week in September costs from £2,896 for ten (Airbnb property reference 45252876; see also chateaudequeblen.com). Take the car ferry to St Malo from £349 return (brittany-ferries.co.uk).

NORMANDY FROM £69

Grand: Château du Mont in Normandy is an “imposing” property with French and Italian gardens

A fountain plays outside the imposing Château du Mont, with its French and Italian gardens. Inside, the rooms are full of original features and woodwork, the nine bedrooms have a refined period feel and the bathrooms have been nicely modernized.

The poolhouse with its thatched roof and exposed beams has been converted from old stables. Bayeux and its tapestry are only 15 minutes from this house which notably welcomed the Dalai Lama and the Aga Khan.

How to do: A week in May or September costs from £8,772 for 18 (chateaudumont-normandie.com). Take the car ferry to Le Havre from £146 return (brittany-ferries.co.uk).

BURGUNDY FROM £54

Château Bourgogne, half an hour from Chablis, has ten rooms and a saltwater swimming pool (above)

The decoration of Château Bourgogne is “farmhouse chic” with exposed beams and stone floors. In the photo, the library

Just half an hour from Chablis, Château Bourgogne has its own wine library and you can ask a sommelier to advise you which vineyards to visit. This vine-clad property with a crenellated turret and ten bedrooms has steep staircases, thick walls and a terrace with a watchtower.

The decor is farmhouse chic, with exposed beams and stone floors. A salt water swimming pool is on the grounds and guests can walk to the village to use the tennis court for free. Book a chef to prepare something on the stove while you enjoy a drink or two.

How to do: A week in May costs from £6,004 for 16 (olivertravels.com). Take the train to Montbard via Paris from £219 return (thetrainline.com).

LOT-ET-GARONNE FROM £48

Château de Galaup, near the hilltop village of Beauville, may be new to Vintage Travel’s portfolio this year, but it holds plenty of history within its thick walls, with an old arcade, a square keep and two stone staircases. stone spiral staircase.

The 15th-century property with five bedrooms has been transformed into a comfortable living space that exudes relaxed elegance, with half-timbered ceilings and terracotta floors. Outside, a swimming pool offers far-reaching views of the rolling countryside of south-west France. There is also a tennis court.

How to do: A week in May costs £3,358 for ten or £2,786 for six (vintagetravel.co.uk). Fly to Bergerac from £119 return (ryanair.com).

DORDOGNE FROM £63

Château de la Forge in Dordogne is a classic Perigord country house set in a 32-acre estate

You can really step into the 32-acre Château de la Forge estate, where wrought iron gates open onto an avenue of trees. It leads to a classic Perigord country house with blue shutters and pale stone walls.

Expect polished wooden floors, paneled walls and high ceilings in the ground floor rooms; there is also a billiard room. Upstairs, the six bedrooms have a more modern feel, with colorful fabrics. There is a swimming pool on the grounds and you can hire kayaks to paddle along the Dordogne at nearby Mussidan.

How to do: A week in September costs from £5,295 for 12 (simpsontravel.com). Fly to Bergerac from £119 return (ryanair.com).

CHAMPAGNE FROM £50

There is surely no better place to party than in Champagne. Château de Mairy is just ten minutes from Châlons-en-Champagne and half an hour from Reims and Epernay, with as many cellars as you want to visit.

Listed as a historic monument, the 17th-century building with a private chapel has a refined atmosphere in its public rooms and 15 bedrooms, with chandeliers, paneled walls and floor-to-ceiling windows. The bathrooms and the kitchen are not of the same standard. Not that you need to cook here: the local restaurant is just a short walk away, or you can book a local chef.

How to do: A week costs from £7,145 for 20 people, or £10,427 for 30 people (chateaudemairy.com). Take the Eurotunnel to Calais from £232 (eurotunnel.com).

PAS DE CALAIS FROM £47

Château d’Hallines offers plenty of entertainment, from an indoor trampoline room and home cinema to a heated outdoor swimming pool and tennis court.

You’re unlikely to be bored at Château d’Hallines, located just 30 minutes from the Calais Eurotunnel terminal. Its indoor attractions alone include a trampoline room (yes, really), a mini tennis court, a games room, a home cinema and a billiards room. Outside you will find a heated swimming pool and a tennis court.

The entrance hall leading from the exterior has a grand staircase leading to 12 colorful bedrooms sharing 11 bathrooms. Cook in the contemporary kitchen and serve dinner in the wood-paneled dining room, with its table for 30 people.

How to do: A week in May costs from £8,489 for 26 (rentalvacances.fr; ref 9074565). Take the Eurotunnel to Calais from £232 (eurotunnel.com).

PROVENCE FROM £71

A former retreat of French royalty, Château Aubenas near Forcalquier offers elevated views of the Luberon hills. In an enclosed plot with a swimming pool among pine trees, an olive grove and a sun terrace with barbecue, this cream stone mansion is entirely dedicated to outdoor living.

Not that the interiors were neglected; Huge rooms with high ceilings have been decorated in a light palette, the modern, minimalist look rubbing shoulders with original features.

A dormitory for four children is located in the tower, and four other rooms for eight adults.

How to do: A week in August costs from £6,015 for 12 (cvvillas.com). Fly to Marseille from £92 return (ryanair.com).