Robbie Williams admits dating while famous was ‘disappointing’ 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Robbie Williams has admitted he found dating in his 20s ‘disappointing’ as he tried to find love with his celebrity status.

When asked about his love life during an interview with the French magazine Paris Matchhe said: ‘Yes, well, we are told repeatedly that we must be in a monogamous relationship and that love will heal us and fill the gaps.

‘And that’s what I thought celebrity would do to me. Except that in both cases the reality was disappointing. I’m not saying these women were disappointing, but… the relationships you had in your 20s aren’t public, mine are forever.’

Struggles: Robbie Williams has admitted he found dating in his 20s ‘frustrating’ as he tried to find love with his celebrity status

The singer had many high-profile romances over the years, dating Melanie C, Geri Horner, Ayda Field, Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Appleton.

He settled down with wife Ayda Field and the couple have now been married for 12 years and share four children: Theodora, 10, Charlton, seven, Coco, three, and Beau, two.

The singer was also asked about rumors that he had dated Kylie Minogue and Nicole Kidman in his youth, to which he jokingly referenced Bill Clinton’s false denial of ‘sexual relations’ with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

He replied: ‘As Bill Clinton would say, I have never had any relationship with any of these women.’

Cute couple: He settled down with wife Ayda Field and the couple have now been married for 12 years and share four children (pictured in 2010)

Kylie and Robbie teamed up for the duet on her 2000 hit single Kids, and the Take That star even admitted he had a crush on her at the time, but dashed any hopes of a romance by making fun of her when she stripped off to the video.

The former X Factor judge also collaborated on the song, Somethin’ Stupid, with Nicole back in 2001.

He sang the Australian star’s praises in 2018, calling her ‘lovely’ and ‘incredibly gifted’ as he spoke to Herald Sun.

What?! The singer was also asked about rumors that he had dated Kylie Minogue and Nicole Kidman in his youth (pictured with Kylie in 2000)

The rock DJ hitmaker said: ‘We worked together, we sang together; getting someone of Nicole’s stature to sing with me was the biggest coup of the century.

“She’s a lovely person, incredibly gifted and talented, and I’m glad that moment happened.”

In 2014, the Big Little Lies producer spoke about her collaboration with Robbie when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show.

“He just asked me to do it and I was in between movies and I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll give it a shot,'” Nicole said.

‘I had just done Moulin Rouge! I was so shy. And I had to do the harmonies, which was really hard for me. But he was really nice. and I went and did it in an hour,” she added.

Robbie has been married to actress Ayda Field, 43, since 2010 and they share children Theodora, 10, Charlton, seven, Colette, four, and Beau, two.