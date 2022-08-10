Researchers examine spatial distribution of plankton communities in southeastern China

Science of the total environment” width=”800″ height=”530″/> Credit: Science of the total environment



A research team led by Prof. Yang Jun of the Institute of Urban Environment of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has examined the spatial distribution of phytoplankton and zooplankton communities in 24 reservoirs in Southeast China.

Their findings were published in Science of the total environment.

Plankton is the major primary producer of reservoir ecosystems and plays a critical role in the matter cycle and energy flow across trophic levels.

Distance-decay relationships are the most established biogeographical patterns in describing the spatial distribution of species in ecology. The decline of community agreement with geographic distance has been recognized by ecologists for decades.

In previous studies, researchers found distance-decay relationships in communities of animals, plants, bacteria and fungi in different ecosystems. However, there is still a lack of research on the spatial distribution of plankton communities in lakes or reservoirs at different scales, and understanding of the drivers and community assembly mechanisms of plankton on a large spatial scale is limited.

Based on the microscope identification data, the researchers examined the spatial distribution patterns and the community assembly mechanism through methods of distance-decay relationship, structural equation modeling (SEM), and dispersal-niche continuum index (DNCI).

Distance-decay relationships were divided into three scales (within the reservoir, within the drainage but between reservoirs, and between drainages) based on whether the pairwise sampling sites originated from the same reservoir or the same drainage (watershed).

The researchers found that the spatial distribution of phytoplankton and zooplankton communities was scale dependent. There were significant distance decay relationships of phytoplankton and zooplankton on the three spatial scales, and the slopes of distance decay became shallower with the expansion of the spatial scale.

In addition, the study provided evidence that both spatial and environmental variables contributed to the distance-decay relationships of plankton communities, and that the impact of spatial factors was generally greater.

“The dispersal-related processes contributed more to the biogeography of plankton in reservoirs than to environmental filtering,” said Prof. Yang.

Lei Jin et al, The scale dependence of spatial distribution of reservoir plankton communities in subtropical and tropical China, Science of the total environment (2022). Lei Jin et al, The scale dependence of spatial distribution of reservoir plankton communities in subtropical and tropical China,(2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2022.157179

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences

