Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU is no longer the most used on Steam… but its successor may surprise you

Nvidia’s GTX 1650 is now the most popular graphics card used by gamers on Steam, displacing the GTX 1060 from the top spot, according to Valve’s latest hardware survey that takes a closer look at the specs of a sample of its users.

This is a big deal because the GTX 1060 has taken the number one position in the Steam GPU Rankings (opens in new tab) been around for ages, so it’s quite a surprise to see a newcomer take the crown. Well, not a newcomer in itself because the GTX 1650 is still an older graphics card, but you know what we mean.

The GTX 1650 is now in first place with 6.27% of the Steam user base having this GPU in their PC, beating the GTX 1060 which is at 5.77%. The GTX 1650 gained 0.66% in the November survey, while the GTX 1060 fell sharply by 1.85%.

In third place we find the Nvidia RTX 2060 with 4.64%, which also fell sharply with 1.46% compared to the previous month.

Fourth position was the card that made the biggest gains in November, the RTX 3060 laptop GPU, which rose a solid 1.24% to 4.63%, effectively a whisker away from stealing third place of the RTX 2060.

Analysis: Sales spike helped by PCs with price cuts during Black Friday?

So the GTX 1060 finally knocked off the top spot on Steam, but it had to happen eventually. It’s actually been replaced by an inferior graphics card, as you probably know, because the GTX 1650 isn’t quite as fast as the 1060 for gaming frame rates across the board (although it’s not far behind, it’s certainly some way adrift).

This isn’t much of a surprise, though, as here at TechRadar, during the shopping spree that was Black Friday week last month, we noticed a lot of cheap desktop PCs and laptops with the GTX 1650 being sold thanks to good deals on these machines. . That will no doubt have contributed in part to driving the numbers up, as well as people pulling the trigger on the standalone GTX 1650, which also had an odd deal. And, of course, it’s not like you can buy the GTX 1060 anymore, not off the second-hand market (or get one shipped from China or something).

Realistically, buyers looking for an affordable graphics card from Nvidia might be better off going for the GTX 1660, which has a bit more oomph than the GTX 1060, rather than falling behind like the 1650, but there’s a good chance that sales will is driven by the inclusion of the 1650s in pre-built PCs and notebooks, as mentioned. It’s definitely worth spending a little extra money for the 1660 if you can, for those looking to upgrade from a budget-level graphics card.

If you’re considering such an upgrade to the GTX 1660, mind you – or one of its supercharged variants, the Super or Ti – you may want to act quickly. Especially since the rumor mill insists that Nvidia is shelving all of these versions so they might not be on shelves for much longer (the same is also reportedly the case for the RTX 2060).

If true, the GTX 1650 will remain the sole denizen of Nvidia’s low-end spectrum – well, there’s also the 1630, but that’s a GPU you’ll want to avoid, trust us – and so we might see it gain further momentum at the top of the Steam charts in the future.

As a final note related to that RTX 3060 laptop GPU making big gains in the Steam rankings, if you take the desktop RTX 3060 card with a 3.41% share and add it to the 4.63% of the mobile version, you get an overall share of 8.04% for the RTX 3060 overall. That makes it the most popular graphics card when both mobile and desktop versions are combined for consideration. Plus, we expect this GPU to gain market share in the future as well, as the desktop RTX 4060 is nowhere to be seen (although the laptop version could be closer).

