Camila Alves’ 14-year-old daughter Vida is the spitting image of her famous mother as they support Matthew McConaughey at a fundraiser in Austin.

Matthew McConaughey’s daughter Vida takes after her stunning mother Camila Alves.

The Brazilian model’s 14-year-old mini-me looked like she stepped off the runway herself while accompanying her famous parents to the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on Thursday in Austin, Texas.

Wearing a pretty pink floral dress, Vida posed alongside her mother Camila as the entire clan, including Vida’s brothers Levi, 15, and Livingston, 10, took over the Oscar winner’s charity gala.

The teen then hugged her siblings as they posed for an adorable sibling photo on the red carpet, proving their family resemblance was undeniable.

The annual fundraising event comes after McConaughey said he believes fatherhood has made him a better actor.

“I know that having children has made me a better artist and a better actor. “Kids see things for the first time all the time,” she explained in a new interview with People.

‘Your questions are innocent. I’ve become a better storyteller because I have children.’

The actor voiced the koala Buster Moon in Sing and its sequel to give his children a chance to enjoy his work for once.

It was an especially meaningful moment for him when they realized his role in the films.

He said, ‘Yeah, it was fun… And as they got older, they couldn’t see anything I did.

‘When you become a parent, you end up seeing mostly what your children see. And then I thought, “Man, I’ve never been a part of an animated film and I like doing voice work,” so I went and did that.

‘I remember sitting at the premiere of (‘Sing’) and they were listening and saying, “Hey, that sounds like…” They had that moment where they look at the screen, the audio, they look at me sitting next to them. them, do the math and say, “That’s you!” “That was really cool for them.”

“And that was something I did for them and for the child in all of us.”

Levi, Camila and Vida showed their good genes in March 2023

Last year, Camila celebrated Vida’s 13th birthday with a special shout-out on social media.

She shared a photo of Vida ready to blow out her birthday candles, with none other than Woody Harrelson behind her.

“Uncle @woodyharrelson wonders if the cake is vegan or not!!!” Camila joked in her Instagram caption, which she wrote in both English and Portuguese.

She continued: ‘How’s this going people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Life!!! Your name explains everything about you, “life”‘.