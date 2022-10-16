New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon: Joey Manu steals the show for the Kiwis as they get off to winning start

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New Zealand kicked off their Rugby League World Cup campaign with a winning start after a 34-12 win over 12-man Lebanon in Warrington.

The Kiwis are the number one ranked team in the world, dismantling Leeds 74-0 last week to send an ominous warning to their rivals as they look for their first World Cup success since 2008.

They were shocked, however, as Lebanon took a shocking 6-0 lead in the opening set of the match before New Zealand’s quality finally shone with six attempts to get past their gritty opponents, which left Adam Doueihi off the field just after the hour. for alleged disagreement with the official.

New Zealand got off to a winning start in the Rugby League World Cup, beating Lebanon

Lebanon was ambitious from the start, as their clever short kick-off allowed them to regain possession for the opening set.

They made their way onto the field before Mitchell Moses’ kick to the corner caused chaos. Brandon Morkos gathered and his attempted offload was dislodged by a New Zealand hand to allow Josh Mansour to reach the first score.

Moses converted in the first few minutes for the shocking 6-0 lead, but New Zealand tied the score almost immediately via Kenny Bromwich.

Full-back Joseph Manu sucked in four defenders for a tackle before the Sydney Roosters player went off as Bromwich made his way across the whitewash.

New Zealand dominated territory and property, but could not tear down the defenses of Lebanon, whose work was at times desperate but effective.

New Zealand fullback Joey Manu impressed and was the star of the show for the Kiwis

However, New Zealand took the lead for the first time in the 25th minute after more desperate Cedars defended themselves before Brandon Smith broke away and threw himself at Nelson Asofa-Solomona to bulldoze his way.

Six minutes later, former Warrington center Peta Hiku returned to his old stomping grounds to seize New Zealand’s third attempt to shed some daylight between the two sides as Michael Maguire’s team went into halftime with an 18-6 head Start.

Lebanon flew out of the blocks again with Doueihi’s 40/20 giving the Cedars field position deep in New Zealand’s half.

A fluid move down the left saw Wigan winger Abbas Miski put a dot in the corner to narrow the deficit to six points after Moses landed the touchline conversion.

The Cedars continued to fight, but a moment of brilliance from Manu saw him dance around four defenders before Dylan Brown delivered an easy score.

New Zealand wiped out any chance of a comeback in Lebanon as man-of-the-match Manu produced more magic as he forced a kick over the opposing defense’s defense before amplifying two tackles and turning out to score near the post .

Lebanon’s small hopes were shot when Doueihi was ejected just after the hour, which was compounded by Jordan Rapana who scored in the corner to make it 34-12.

Despite losing one man, the Cedars seemed more likely to score, but New Zealand kept them at bay to play out their first win of the competition.