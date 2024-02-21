I (may struggle to) Breathe Again: Corrie star turned craft beer seller Adam Rickitt, 45, keeps his new look under wraps while puffing on a vape

Adam Rickitt kept his new look a secret as he pulled his hair into a ponytail while smoking a vape.

The former soap star, 45, appeared in Coronation Street as Nick Tilsley and Hollyoaks as Kyle Kelly, and last year appeared in Doctors.

But what the star may be best known for is her iconic 1999 music video I Breathe Again, where she flaunted her naked body in a glass box while being inspected by doctors.

Adam has since opened a craft beer bottle shop in Cheshire, and was spotted smoking a vape with his hair in a ponytail outside the shop on Wednesday.

Her slicked back hair hid her new long brown locks, a far cry from her long straightened ’90s locks.

Your new look! Adam has been sporting longer locks lately.

In between gigs, Adam opened craft beer shop, gin specialist and ‘micro bar’, called Dexter and Jones, in Knutsford with his wife, GMB presenter Katy.

When spotted outside the store on Wednesday, he kept it casual in a pair of light gray jogging pants, worn-out sneakers and a hipster cardigan.

Adam starred in Coronation Street as Gail Tilsley’s son Nick from 1997 to 1999 and then again in 2004 before appearing as Nancy Osborne’s fiancé Kyle Kelly in Hollyoaks from 2017 to 2020.

After leaving Corrie for the first time, Adam embarked on the path of a solo singing career.

I Breathe Again was Adam’s debut song and reached number five in the UK charts, selling 76,500 copies.

But after his album only managed to reach number 41, his record label unceremoniously dropped him.

In August, Adam appeared to channel the music video as he stripped down for a series of Instagram snaps.

She posed in a stone villa during her sun-soaked holiday and joked “the beer made him” strip naked for the racy shoot.

He captioned the post: “I apologize… but guess what… it’s a tradition!”

In July it was revealed that Adam will return to the screen in BBC soap Doctors, after landing a new role.

An informant said Sun: ‘Adam was among the best soap actors in the country, so it was only a matter of time before he landed a new role.

“He’s very excited to get started. Doctors and bosses can’t wait to see how viewers react to him.

“Adam has spent a lot of time working in his bar, but is now fit to return to performing.”

MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment.

The previous year, Adam revealed he had been scammed out of “tens of thousands of pounds” through clever bank fraud.

“Adam shared that he was the victim of an elaborate push payment scam, which left him feeling “stupid” and embarrassed.”

In the video, an emotional Adam told how he thought he was quite “expert” when it came to security, but admitted he was completely fooled by who he believed was Barclay Bank’s fraud team, commenting: “They knew EVERYTHING about me.”

The star admitted he could barely look his wife Katy in the eyes after being scammed and said while some people may “laugh” at him, he wanted to warn others not to make his mistake.

An Authorized Push Payment (APP) scam occurs when someone voluntarily transfers money from their own bank account to that of a scammer. Scams can be very sophisticated, with criminals posing as legitimate organizations such as banks, government agencies or the police.

A visibly moved Adam said in the video: “So, I need to admit something that will make me feel very stupid and embarrassed.” I’m sure everyone is going to rip my schmeichel off, but let’s keep our fingers crossed it doesn’t happen to anyone else, so here you go.

“I was scammed this week with a push payment scam.”

He continued, “I’ll preface all this by saying that I know I’m not the brightest button in the entire repertoire, but I consider myself relatively intelligent, but I was completely ripped off.”

‘Basically what happened is that on Tuesday I received a text message from Barclay’s bank saying that there had been some suspicious activity on my account and that a member of the fraud investigation team would call me to discuss it.

“I got a phone call from an 0845 number and the guy Martin introduced himself said, ‘I’m calling from Barclay’s fraud department,’ and asked the same security questions I always ask.

“While on the phone to him on my laptop, I even went on the Barclay’s website to check the number he was calling from and sure enough, it was the Barclay’s fraud number.”

Fooled: In the video, an emotional Adam told how he thought he was quite “expert” when it came to security, but admitted he was completely fooled by who he believed to be Barclay Bank’s fraud team, commenting: “They knew EVERYTHING about my”. ‘

I can’t believe it: The former pop star also shared a lengthy caption in which he expressed his surprise that thieves knew “everything” about him.

Adam continued: ‘In a nutshell he explained to me that someone had been to the Crewe branch and had tried to withdraw money. He said the only way that person could do it was by using my driver’s license, my passport and my signature.

‘He was saying, “Was that you?” Somehow they have his passport and driver’s license, at which point I was petrified that this was identity fraud. I called my wife, she checked and sure enough, she had my passport and my driver’s license at home. So I said I don’t understand how this is happening. He said, “Let me call you back.”

‘So I hung up the phone, logged into my bank account and everything seemed fine. I got the call again and immediately borrowed one of my friend’s phones to try to call this number I found on the website and it went through.

“He said what he thought had happened was that it was an inside job, they had seen CCTV footage of a young man, obviously not me, who had gone to the cashier and asked people to go ahead of them in the queue. and when he got there they did not ask him to hand over his passport.

“He said what they were concerned about was not just those two people, because of the size of the funds that were withdrawn there should have been a notification.”

Adam, fighting back tears as he continued to remember his ordeal, added: “I got really nervous again.

‘They said what they needed me to do was make a fictitious payment, and what I would do is activate a member of the fraud department. I told him no, I didn’t want to.

“They said they would have to close the account, so I went back to my account and sure enough, the money was gone.”

Floored: “I can’t even begin to suggest how to protect yourself because I thought I was doing everything right… but keep in mind that there are people who know exactly how to use the system.”

After telling how the thieves stole ‘tens of thousands of pounds’, Adam confessed: ‘I feel like an idiot. It’s hard to look my wife in the eyes.’

The former pop star also shared a lengthy caption in which he expressed his surprise that the thieves knew “everything” about him.

He wrote: ‘CONFESSION TIME! I know a lot of people will laugh at me for this… but I want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

‘This week I was completely scammed by scammers pretending to be @barclaysuk

‘I was 100% sure it was the bank, they were helping me and I wasn’t even transferring funds or revealing any details. Unfortunately the first was not true…they managed to duplicate everything I thought was certain…they knew EVERYTHING about me and my history with the bank…

‘I know we all think we know what to do or how to react… but I honestly never knew the stress it created over the course of the scam… and now the shame I feel.

“I can’t even begin to suggest how to protect yourself because I thought I was doing everything right… but keep in mind that there are people who know exactly how to use the system. Be safe x.”