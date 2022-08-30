Mary Berry will grill Celebrity MasterChef contestants in semi-finals recreating her famous recipes

<!–

Dame Mary Berry will grill the Celebrity MasterChef entrants as the semifinals kick off next Thursday.

On the September 8 episode of the famous BBC food show, the former Bake Off matriarch will have a special guest appearance.

In the semifinals, the seven remaining chefs try to recreate Mary’s recipes.

The celebrity chefs will try to impress Gregg Wallace, John Torode and Mary to make it to the final.

Dame Mary Berry says of her appearance: ‘I can’t wait to see how these talented MasterChef semifinalists bring my dishes to life and hopefully they are recipes they would love to make at home too.

“However, they must remember that I have eyes in the back of my mind.

Star-studded: Katya Jones, Ryan Thomas, Kitty Scott-Claus, Adam Pearson and Lisa Snowden (LR) have all taken part in this series of the cooking show

“They may think I’m not looking, but I’ll…”

Love Island star Faye Winter, Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones, actor Ryan Thomas and McFly singer Danny Jones were announced as among the celebrities joining the series last month.

Joining them on the BBC One show was TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, former EastEnders star Cliff Parisi and star of The Choir Gareth Malone.

Announcement: The Celebrity MasterChef 2022 lineup was unveiled last month, with stars from the entertainment and sports world competing for this year’s coveted trophy (photo by Ryan Thomas)

Celebrity MasterChef lineup: Katya Jones and Faye Winter (LR) are among the stars participating in this year’s series

Broadcasting for six weeks, the stars take on a series of cooking challenges to follow in the footsteps of reigning champion Kadeena Cox and win the coveted MasterChef title.

This year’s crop of 20 celebrities, again joined by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, also include former boxing champion Chris Eubank, TV host Kirsty Gallacher, former pro football player Jimmy Bullard and comedian Paul Chuckle.

Former EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood was also among the participants, along with former All Saints bandmate Melanie Blatt, comedian Kae Kurd and RuPaul’s drag race star Kitty Scott-Claus.

The week of the semi-final, starring Dame Mary Berry, will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesdays 6-9pm, Thursdays 8-8pm and Friday 9 September 8.30pm.