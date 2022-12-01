Japan stuns Spain 2-1 to win place in World Cup last 16

Japan ends as the winner of World Cup Group E, while Spain squeaks through to the eighth finals on goal difference.

Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind to beat Spain 2-1 to progress to the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Álvaro Morata scored first for Spain in the 11th minute at the Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday, but Japan recovered after the break.

Ritsu Doan equalized in the 48th with a left footed shot from outside the box, and Ao Tanaka added the second from close range a few minutes later.

It took about two minutes for the video reviewers to confirm that the ball was not out of bounds for the goal.

Japan finished top of Group E, while Spain finished second on goal difference, knocking out Germany, despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica on Thursday.

Japan had also shocked Germany 2–1 in the opening Group E match at the same venue.

