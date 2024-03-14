Be careful, Fergie! Sir Alex Ferguson, 82, jumps and roars with delight as his horses win back-to-back Cheltenham races – months after he broke a rib celebrating another win in Bahrain

<!–

Sir Alex Ferguson’s horse Protektorat has won the Ryanair Chase, meaning the Manchester United legend has back-to-back victories at the Cheltenham Festival.

Paddy Power had rated Protektorat, trained by Dan Skelton and ridden by Harry Skelton, at 9/2 before the race, with Envoi Allen the favorite at 2/1.

Earlier in the day, Ferguson’s 25-1 outsider Monmiral won the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle through a dramatic finish down the stretch.

Victory in the Ryanair Chase has earned him £218,398, with a purse of £56,270 for the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle.

Ferguson was seen jumping for joy as Monmiral won, flanked by Sam Allardyce. He was also with Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone in Coronation Street.

Sir Alex Ferguson was jubilant after winning back-to-back races on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

He has entered six horses to compete at Prestbury Park this week, and four will compete on Thursday.

He took off his cap after his initial burst of joy, perhaps in reverence for the moment.

It was reminiscent of when he broke a rib while celebrating a £500,000 win on a horse in Bahrain last year.

He had celebrated jubilantly with Ged Mason when Spirit Dancer claimed victory in the Group One Bahrain International Trophy in November.

Ferguson called it the “best moment” of his running life, and although he later revealed he had broken a rib, those setbacks weren’t going to stop him from having a boisterous celebration again.

Earlier on Thursday, Sir Alex was spotted with Bryan Robson, while Jamie Carragher, Harry Redknapp and Allardyce also enjoyed a day out.

Il Ridoto will race the Festival Plate Handicap Chase at 4.10pm, where he will take on Redknapp’s horse Shakem Up’Arry.

The former Manchester United manager was joined by Bryan Robson (behind him)

Carragher and Redknapp looked in good spirits at Prestbury Park on day three

Sam Allardyce accidentally photographed Princess Beatrice (left) while posing for a photo

Aside from Ferguson, Thursday afternoon was a success for coach Skelton.

Skelton had won before with Gray Dawning, who took victory in the Turners Novice Chase.