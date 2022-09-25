Comilla Victorians owners to stay on till BPL 2025

The owners of Comilla Victorians will stick around to see their team defend the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title next year. Last month there were reports that Comilla Legends Ltd had failed to submit expressions of interest (EOI), but in an announcement on Sunday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that the Victorians will remain part of the BPL until 2025.

There is one new owner among the seven franchises: a company called Future Sports Bangladesh Ltd, which is taking over the Sylhet team. And there is also a high-profile returnee as the Bashundhara Group reacquired the Rangpur franchise.

Fortune Barishal Sports Ltd held on to the Barishal team. Mindtree did the same with Khulna Tigers. Progoti Green Auto Rice Mills Ltd, which owned Sylhet last season, has taken over the Dhaka franchise this time. The Minister Group had sponsored the side from the capital in 2022 after BCB sacked the original owners. Delta Sports Ltd retained control of the Chattogram franchise.

This means that five of the owners who were involved in BPL 8 earlier this year will remain in BPL 9, 10 and 11.

“After a detailed evaluation and assessment of the EOI documents submitted by potential owners, the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) T20 Governing Council has invited the parties to complete the process of securing franchise ownership rights for the next three editions of the tournament,” the BCB said in a press release.