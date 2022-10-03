The chef praises Coles for its innovative “wheelie basket” design only to discover that she is using it incorrectly

A food blogger has shared her mistake of thinking Coles had new ‘wheelie baskets’, only to discover she used them incorrectly.

Sydney’s Northern Beaches resident Nagi Maehashi took to Instagram on Saturday with a video showing her using the metal basket holder as a ‘wheelie’ device to cart her red Coles basket around.

‘This is not a joke. I was seriously so impressed with the wheel curves that I took that video and sent it to a friend praising Coles for such innovation,” she wrote.

Unfortunately, the ‘wheelie unit’ is not for taking around the store, but only for holding the baskets.

A former employee said: ‘I used to work at Coles and it used to happen all the time’.

‘You are so funny. Although you definitely have to sell them this idea, another woman said.

A third added: ‘This happens ALL the time! You’re not alone!’

Nagi earns a seven-figure salary every year by sharing her delicious recipes online, but admits the job isn’t as glamorous as it seems.

She left her lucrative job in finance to start a blog called RecipeTin Eats almost eight years ago.

Since then, she has gained nearly a million followers on Instagram and has thousands of viewers tuning into her website every month.

‘I’ve had my moments where I’ve collapsed on the floor in a flood of tears, convinced that this was a crazy idea because what fool leaves a senior position to become a food blogger of all things?’ she told FEMAIL.

‘I had peer pressure asking me for years, “When are you coming back to the real world?”

“They don’t ask me that anymore.”

Nagi admitted she noticed an ‘instant response’ when her recipes were posted online, likely attracting a crowd because of how easy they are to make.

“I was born into a food family, so I’ve always been interested in cooking,” she said.

‘In my childhood we spent our weekends fishing for sashimi because back then we couldn’t get sashimi quality fish and the everyday Australian thought we were freaks for eating raw fish.

‘Lip I knew it would be furious.’

The majority of Nagi’s earnings come from digital display ads on her website, and the rest comes from being an ‘influencer’ on social media, including fees for appearances and presentations.

She also receives a small income from the sale of her recipe e-books.

‘I know it sounds like I’m living the dream. But I’m really not. Yes, I love it. But this job is definitely not glamorous,’ she said.

How can you make money as a social media influencer like Nagi? Whether you are a brand or an influencer, stop talking about your brand or yourself. Think about your readers and post what they want to see, what will keep them engaged and interested, what will make them want to share with their friends using tagging (or real conversations!). And no, it’s not just cheese pulls, creamy sauces, pasta spinners and sticky chocolate! Use them as bait every now and then, but make the majority of your content “core” content that reflects who you are and what you do. Just spin it in a way that keeps people engaged. She also receives a small income from the sale of her recipe e-books And my final words of wisdom, if you want to make an income as an influencer, it doesn’t matter if you have 100 followers or 100,000 followers if you can’t actually influence their decisions. So focus on the followers you have and build crazy high engagement with them. If you have a captive audience of 100 followers, believe me when I say that there are millions of other people out there who will also find and follow you. That’s the whole premise of how I build my website traffic.

‘Most days I’m up to my armpits in food mess… experimenting, shooting or filming, all the while beating off a giant dog who thinks he’s allowed to taste test everything.

‘I work a lot harder than I ever have in business and have since day one.’

Nagi has thousands of recipes to choose from on her well-curated site, but there are a few she says are popular with the time-poor.

‘The most economical option that is outrageously tasty is Quick Asian Beef Ramen Noodles,’ she said.

‘It’s a four-ingredient sauce, contains very little mincing, and it’s made in a pot. It’s a real 12 minute dinner!

‘Also this Baked chicken and garlic butter rice has been a huge hit since day one. It went quite mental when I first published it and today there are lots of variations of it that have been shared by other bloggers.’

Her best advice for amateur chefs looking to hone their skills in the kitchen is to look at the equipment you use.

‘Spend as much as you can on a great knife and sharpener! It’s the only tool you need to be a great chef,” she said.

‘You cut faster, more precisely, and there is less risk of cutting yourself. This is the advice I give to everyone’.