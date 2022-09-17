Brownlow Medal count: See the questions BANNED for this year’s red carpet

The Brownlow medal count has succumbed to political correctness after she banned a very simple question from red carpet interviews.

Speaking with the Herald SunThis year’s red carpet hosts Emma Freedman and Dale Thomas confirmed that they won’t ask anyone about their clothes.

“We were not asked any questions about what you wear, who you wear, why you wear,” Freedman confirmed.

“We’re going to focus on the fun and a little giggle on the red carpet instead of asking that question,” she added.

The move could be considered political correctness gone mad after Brownlow’s red carpet turned glamorous WAGs into huge stars.

For example, Rebecca Judd rose to fame in 2004 for her revealing red dress at the Brownlow Medal Count.

Sarita Holland also gained public attention when she donned a red leather dress in 2002, which resembled an AFL football.

Asking celebrities who they wear has long been a fixture in red carpet coverage around the world, with reporters often using the question to quickly get female celebrities into conversation.

Demand also ensures that the designers who donated their carefully crafted garments to celebrities for the event are duly recognized.

In recent years, however, the question has been viewed by some as “sexist” and “objectifying” to women.

This belief led to the #AskHerMore movement, which encouraged journalists to involve female stars in discussions about issues deeper than their red carpet outfits.

“This is a movement to say that we are more than just our dresses,” Reece Witherspoon said on Instagram of the #AskHerMore movement in 2015.

“This year 44 women have been nominated and we are so happy to be here and talk about the work we’ve done. It’s hard being a woman in Hollywood or any industry for that matter.”

It comes after the news that the Brownlows are releasing in a new dawn for WAGs, shunning Nadia Bartel from hosting the red carpet.

Queen WAG Bec Judd will also be attending the A-list event as she focuses on her design and marketing projects.

Instead Alex Pendlebury (pictured) lead Magpies captain Scott Pendlebury’s wife

WAGs to watch out for this year are Alex Pendlebury, wife of Magpies Captain Scott Pendlebury, and Natalie Docherty, wife of Carlton star Sam Docherty.

“This year is going to be super fun, the last Brownlow I was pregnant with Darcy and she is now two and a half,” Pendlebury told The Herald Sun on Friday.

“I’m so proud, all year we said, as long as you get through the season and everything goes well, that’s a successful year for him,” Docherty added of her husband.