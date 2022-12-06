British Fashion Awards 2022: Shay Mitchell looks stunning in a bright lime green dress on the red carpet

Shay Mitchell looked stunning posing on the red carpet in a vibrant lime green fuzzy dress as she attended the 2022 Fashion Awards on Monday.

The 35-year-old actress exuded confidence in the flattering dress, accented with tulle at the hips, cascading to the hem.

The Pretty Little Liars alum added heart-shaped heels to match the straps of her dress.

Va-voom: Shay Mitchell looked stunning as she posed on the red carpet in a vibrant lime green dress at the 2022 Fashion Awards

The Canadian actress wore her dark hair up and accentuated her natural beauty with full eye make-up.

The actress shot to fame playing Emily Fields in the mystery drama series Pretty Little Liars, which also starred Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish.

The series premiered in June 2010 and ran for seven seasons before ending in June 2017.

Nailed it: The 35-year-old actress exuded confidence in the flattering dress accented with tulle at the hips, cascading to the hem

Popular show: The actress can be seen in a 2010 promo for Pretty Little Liars starring Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario and Ashley Benson

Activist host: The star-studded event was hosted by actress Jodie Turner-Smith

Shay starred in the Hulu comedy series Dollface, also starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, and Esther Povitsky, which aired for two seasons before being canceled in May.

She is an executive producer of the Fox crime drama series The Cleaning Lady, which was renewed for a second season which premiered in September.

Shay also has a minor role in the upcoming adult animated TV series Velma based on Velma Dinkley from the Scooby-Doo franchise.

The mother of two has a three-year-old daughter Atlas and a five-month-old daughter Rome with Matte Babel, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2017.

The star-studded event returned to the iconic Royal Albert Hall venue with celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Rita Ora, Lily James and Florence Pugh leading the red carpet.

Natural beauty: The Canadian actress had her dark hair pinned up and accentuated her natural beauty with full eye makeup

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

The Model of the Year Award recognizes the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

The nominees are Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.

Nominees for Designer of the Year are Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.

Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner are up for the Independent British Brand Award.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award are Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry is being recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.

