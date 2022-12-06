Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Tech

Apple Music Sing will turn your iPhone into a portable karaoke machine

by Jacky
Apple has announced a new feature for Apple Music that could make you a karaoke superstar.

The tech giant’s top music streaming service is getting an upgrade “later this month” with the launch of Apple Music Sing. This feature is coming to devices like the iPhone 14 and iPad Air (2022) for free as an update to the already existing Apple Music Lyrics tool for users around the world.

