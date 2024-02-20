Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et restaurant sees profits rise by 44% despite terrible reviews, £7 Red Bulls and £680 steaks – and it’s thanks to image-conscious Instagrammers

Viral sensation Salt Bae’s ‘overrated’ London restaurant, dubbed ‘the biggest scam ever’, and accused by critics of having ‘incredibly aggressive waiters’, made a £3.3m profit in 2022 before tax ; an increase of 44 percent from the previous year.

A Companies House report for Nusr-Et Steakhouse, a posh establishment in Knightsbridge, shows the figure came from a turnover of £13.6m.

The restaurant, where a single starter can cost £50 and a steak can cost up to £680, has been criticized for TripAdvsior posters, which gave it an overall rating of 2.5/5.

It is ranked 14,734 out of 15,140 restaurants in London. But even though diners say the food is “undercooked and tastes horrible” online, it’s clearly raking in millions and a consistently glamorous clientele that makes for a storm of stylish Instagram photos.

David Beckham, Jason Statham and Naomi Campbell are among the famous faces who have eaten at Nusret restaurants, which include locations in New York, Dubai and Istanbul.

A Companies House report for Nusr-Et Steakhouse, a posh establishment in Knightsbridge, shows the figure came from a turnover of £13.6m. The influencer Anna Lis Souza in the restaurant

Meanwhile, Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne, Gemma Collins, Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott are among the British celebrities who visited the London-based restaurant after it opened in September 2021.

But social media posters have not been fooled by the glitz and glamour, nor by the restaurant’s theatrically presented meats, which have also been presented to diners with gold flakes.

“The price of a steakhouse is skyrocketing,” one tripadvisor review read. ‘It’s not a Michelin restaurant, so those prices are absolutely outrageous.

‘Anyway, reviews on Google are blocked so I guess something is going on to keep them at a decent 2.9, otherwise it will be much worse. I hope this review is not cancelled.”

‘The price of a steakhouse is skyrocketing. “It’s not a Michelin restaurant, so those prices are absolutely outrageous,” added another.

Elsewhere, one diner urged others to “avoid it like the plague.”

“I’m sorry but this is probably the worst experience I’ve had in a restaurant in London,” they wrote.

‘The service was terrible, over an hour to bring the salad starter (after several complaints), the meat was tasteless… terrible service.

It is ranked 14,734 out of 15,140 restaurants in London. But even though diners say the food is “undercooked and tastes horrible” online, it’s clearly raking in millions and a consistently glamorous clientele that makes for a storm of stylish Instagram photos. Influencer @karolyne_pietra01 at the restaurant

David Beckham, Jason Statham and Naomi Campbell are among the famous faces who have eaten at Nusret restaurants, which include locations in New York, Dubai and Istanbul.

‘They invited me here and I went out of curiosity but I’m sure I won’t return. (I forgot to say that I’m from Argentina and I know a thing or two about meat, this is not the place). The only thing it has going for it is that it is a pleasant space. Otherwise, stay away.’

A fourth criticized: “Too bad, you pay so much to go there and you don’t get any of your value back, you can’t even see the salt bar for that price.”

But it seems that not everyone is so disenchanted.

Giving the place a five-star rating, one poster called the restaurant “spectacular.”

“My husband and I attended our first wedding anniversary,” they said. ‘We had the lunch special and were totally impressed from start to finish. Amazing food and amazing service will attend again.”

‘I had an absolutely great night with my friend. “All the staff were taking care of us and were very kind and attentive,” shared another. ‘Asking us how everything was going all the time and very happy. The price was good, for what we got it was great. “I will definitely go again.”

But social media posters haven’t been fooled by the glitz and glamour, or the fact that the restaurant offers gold-dipped grilled meats.

Despite the negative reviews, a flood of diners are more than happy to post glamorous snaps at the venue. Influencer Mark Brown (left) and a friend at the restaurant.

Social media shows several influencers showing off their glamorous wardrobe at the restaurant. In the photo, model Annalis Priscilla Vincent.

Viral sensation Salt Bae’s “expensive” London restaurant has been branded “the biggest rip-off ever” and critics have accused it of having “incredibly aggressive waiters.”

MailOnline has contacted Nusr-Et Steakhouses for comment.

In July, Salt Bae revealed that he would be offering his fans the chance to eat at his famous Nurs-Et Steakhouse for the bargain price of £39.

Since launching in 2019, the Instagram-favorite experience has been inundated with negative reviews and made headlines for its expensive menu.

A customer’s receipt from one of his restaurants went viral on social media after rising to a staggering £1,812.40, with a single steak priced at £630 and just four Red Bulls costing £44.

But in summer, the chef created a new menu that is more affordable, including a burger and fries for £45.

There is also a dedicated lunch menu that guests can enjoy between midday and 5pm Monday to Sunday, which includes a starter, main course and dessert for £39 per person.

You can also buy starters like smoked beef, taco burgers and steak tartare for around £35.

Since launching in 2019, the Instagram-favorite experience has been inundated with negative reviews and made headlines for its expensive menu. Photographed in 2020

He also sparked outrage last year when he appeared on the pitch after the World Cup final, celebrating with Lionel Messi and his teammates and even holding the iconic trophy.

They also offer a new range of sushi, such as prawn tempura and salmon and avocado nigiri, which are priced between £23 and £28 for four pieces.

Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, went viral on social media in 2017 for his theatrical salt-sprinkling antics that have earned him more than 38 million followers on Instagram.

However, with his New York branch of Nurs-Et now closed and his London restaurant facing an avalanche of bad reviews, Salt Bae’s empire may be starting to crumble.

Gökçe is known to have 17 restaurants in his successful chain and has a legion of celebrity devotees, including DJ Khaled, Leonardo DiCaprio and David Beckham.

He has often been seen carving meat for customers at his London restaurant, where specials include a Golden Giant Tomahawk Steak for £1,450, a Golden Giant Striplion for £1,350 and Golden Kafes for £500, although they do not currently appear to be an option on the online menu.

Gökçe (pictured in 2019) is understood to have 17 restaurants in his successful chain and has a legion of celebrity devotees including DJ Khaled, Leonardo DiCaprio and David Beckham.

The menu currently includes Kafes for £210, a Giant Tomahawk for £630 and a Sirloin for £680.

Despite the backlash, controversial London restaurant Nusr-Et initially proved a hit with diners, with sales of £7m in its first four months.

Although Salt Bae had made a name for himself in the restaurant business, his life changed overnight in 2017 when he shared a video of himself preparing an Ottoman steak in his signature style on Instagram.

The video, which has racked up more than 17 million views, shows the butcher sprinkling salt on the meat with his hand in a “cobra” shape.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and tight black jeans, the “sensual” move earned Nusret the title of “Instagram’s sexiest butcher.”

“All my feelings come from within the flesh,” he told NBC. “Even when I put salt on the meat.”

He also sparked outrage last year when he appeared on the pitch after the World Cup final, celebrating with Lionel Messi and his teammates and even holding up the iconic trophy.