Aaron Taylor-Johnson and wife Sam share a sweet snap… taken by their daughter Romy Hero, 10

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, and his 55-year-old wife Sam took to Instagram on Monday as they both shared a sweet photo with each other.

And the married couple gave a rare insight into family life, admitting that it was taken by their 10-year-old daughter Romy Hero.

The couple, who have a 23-year age difference, are also the parents of 12-year-old Wylda Rae, while filmmaker Sam has two older daughters – Angelica, 25; and Jessie, 16.

The pair created an authentic chic look, with Bullet Train star Aaron wearing a pair of Hunter boots with khaki pants.

He paired the outdoor look with a beige T-shirt and gold leaf necklace, sitting behind his wife on a step.

Between her husband’s legs sat Solos producer-director Sam, who opted for a pair of brown knee-high boots.

She added black leggings and a dark shirt from God’s True Cashmere to complete the low-key look.

Sam’s bright blonde locks fell free in a tousled style, while the star appeared makeup-free as she and her beau stared at the camera.

“When your 10-year-old takes the best picture ❤️,” the beauty wrote while acknowledging Romy.

The couple tied the knot in 2012, after meeting on the set of the 2009 film Nowhere Boy, starring Aaron and directed by Sam.

They welcomed their first child Wylda in 2010 and Romy two years later, while Sam has her two oldest daughters Angelica and Jessie from her 11-year marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling, which ended in 2008.

And in June, Sam shared a beloved photo to celebrate ten years of marriage, calling her husband “the father of all four girls.”

’10 glorious years. My incredible husband, father of all four girls. I love you, I love you, I love you. love conquers all,’ she wrote,

In honor of the marriage milestone, the couple decided to “renew their vows and profess our love in front of our closest and dearest friends and family.”

“It was a magical, unforgettable day and the sun kept shining on both of us,” Aaron continued Instagram.

“We are incredibly blessed. Sammy you are my love, my life, my soul mate, my wife, my world!’