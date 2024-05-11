Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, shares cryptic post after her mother Kimora said she was ’embarrassed’ by THOSE photos of her kissing Vittorio Assaf, 65.

Aoki Lee Simmons took to her Instagram platform to share a cryptic post about ‘conditioning’, after mother Kimora Lee Simmons said she was ’embarrassed’ by photos of her restaurateur kissing Vittorio Assaf.

On Friday, the 21-year-old model, who was seen kissing the 65-year-old businessman in early April, took to Instagram Stories to share a quote from Dr. Nicole LePera.

It said: “The girl’s good conditioning sends a clear message: don’t be too much or want too much.”

‘That’s why so many women tolerate misery. May we teach young girls to say no clearly and to disappoint people regularly. May we free her from the generational cycle of being polite and quiet.”

Kimora, 49, recently admitted TMZ about her daughter’s romance captured in images: “I felt a little embarrassed.”

Aoki Lee Simmons took to her Instagram platform to share a cryptic post about ‘conditioning’, after mother Kimora Lee Simmons said she was ’embarrassed’ by photos of her restaurateur kissing Vittorio Assaf; Aoki and Kimora photographed in 2022

Kimora, 49, recently admitted to TMZ that her daughter’s affair with Assaf was captured on footage: “I was a little embarrassed”; the entrepreneur photographed in 2014

Kimora also insisted that the relationship between Aoki and Vittorio was not serious.

She speculated that her daughter, who she shares with tycoon Russell Simmons, had been set up.

“She is a young and pretty girl and we don’t believe that the frogs we kiss will be broadcast,” he explained.

‘Personally I feel like they set a trap, that’s why I try to (warn) my daughters. “There’s definitely an age dynamic there and I feel like she was misled a little bit,” she added.

The proud mother of five children noted that she will support her daughter’s decisions no matter what.

“I also thought, ‘It is what it is, honey, mom has your back,'” he concluded.

Snaps of Aoki and Vittorio packing on the PDA in the Caribbean hit the web on April 6.

Shortly afterwards he was informed by Page six that the couple had broken up.

Aoki shared multiple selfies with his 818,000 followers on Instagram before the weekend.

Earlier this month, Aoki paid tribute to his mother on her birthday on May 4.

She shared a series of photos with the Baby Phat designer and added a gushing caption.

‘Mom’s birthday!’ She began the note, adding, “Whether it’s the crazy world, a crazy industry, or just some crazy guy in general, you know who I call first.”

The thoughtful caption continued: “The woman who always knows, grows and reaches the top.”

‘There are no better steps to follow. WE LOVE YOU, WE ADMIRE YOU and we have a lot to learn from you!

Our guiding light in all things fabulousness, the queen herself @kimoraleesimmons.’

Two snaps shared online on Friday showed the socialite holding a bouquet of red roses as she wrote that she was a “happy camper.”

The star also took a photo wearing flared jeans and a black T-shirt.

Aoki shared multiple selfies with his 818,000 followers on Instagram before the weekend.

One showed the beauty in a mirror, dressed in a tight black T-shirt with her dark hair slicked back.

Two other snaps showed the socialite holding a bouquet of red roses as she wrote that she was a “happy camper.”

The star also took a photo wearing flared jeans and a black T-shirt.