Youtuber Sam Eyles charged for performing dangerous stunts in clown car on Sunshine Coast

A YouTuber has been charged after police allege he modified an old ‘clown car’ to perform ‘dangerous stunts’.

Sunshine Coast man Sam Eyles, 29, is accused of stunting the purchase and then sharing it on social media.

Police allege that he bought a ‘clown car’, which is powered by a fuel system from a plastic jerry can and rubber hose, to which he later made further modifications.

His YouTube channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, also allegedly shows the vehicle crashing at high speed on a highway in Beerwah in the inland Sunshine Coast and rolling down an embankment.

YouTuber Sam Eyles has been charged after police allege he modified his car into a ‘clown car’ to perform ‘dangerous stunts’

The Mr Eyles channel also has how-to videos on how to mod vehicles.

Speaking about the YouTuber’s stunts, Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Craig Hawkins said his ‘antics’ put both his life and the lives of his friends at risk.

“Putting not only your own life, but your peers’ lives at risk for the sake of social media notoriety is childish and selfish behavior,” Superintendent Hawkins said.

“Sharing these antics with his large contingent of online followers has come at a significant financial cost, both in fines and lost vehicles.”

A search warrant was executed on a property in Image Flat on September 30, where officers seized various items, including the ‘clown car’.

Mr. Eyles was then charged with multiple offenses including dangerous driving of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a passenger without a seat belt, and driving a defective vehicle.

Police say they also managed to track down several others who allegedly appeared in the social media videos, and consequently issued 70 traffic violation notices to nine ‘participants’, worth a total of $27,800.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Sam Eyles for comment on the allegations.