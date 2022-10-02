Would you suck a seaweed sweet to get slim?

Most of us will have used it to decorate sandcastles on the beach. But now seaweed, found off the coasts of Ireland, Cornwall and the Caribbean, is being touted as a superfood akin to kale and kefir, with supposed wonder properties.

Apparently chondrus crispus, as it is known in Latin, can help with weight loss, is great for nails and skin, boosts the immune system, aids digestion and is full of minerals and vitamins.

It comes in many forms, from capsules and gummy candies to a powder that makes it easy to add to smoothies and casseroles.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in sales – up 36 per cent over the past month compared to the month before,” says Adrian Boswell, a food buyer at Selfridges, which now stocks seaweed supplements.

He adds that the product’s recent popularity is due in part to exposure on social media and celebrity advocates. Sales have been so strong that we have just added tonics to the range along with the gel and mylk [vegan milk shakes]’.

And there’s no bigger celebrity advocate in the world than Kim Kardashian, who has shared with her 74 million Twitter followers that ‘seaweed smoothies are really good’.

However, some experts have doubts about the health claims. Dr. Stacey Lockyer, senior nutrition scientist at the British Nutrition Foundation, points out that there is a lack of human studies on the effects of seaweed. She adds that although they are high in fibre, B vitamins and a range of minerals including iron, zinc and iodine, ‘all these nutrients can be found in everyday foods and you can get the amounts you need, if you follow a healthy, balanced diet’.

There are also risks associated with ingesting too much iodine.

“Taking high doses of iodine for long periods of time can change the way your thyroid works,” warns Dr. Lockyer.

Simon Frederick, founder of Pardasa, which makes seaweed jelly, says: ‘My father is from St. Lucia in the Caribbean and it’s been a big thing over there for a very long time, but it’s only recently caught on in the UK.’

While he agrees that some of the health claims are based on anecdotal evidence rather than rigorous, peer-reviewed medical studies, he adds: ‘I’ve seen people really helped, especially those with bowel problems and irritable bowel syndrome.’

So what are the most interesting products on the market, what do they promise to do and how do they taste?

UGLY SEA GREEN

The Cornish Seaweed Company, 100% Organic Irish Moss, 20g, £5, planetorganic.com

The Cornish Seaweed Company, 100% Organic Irish Moss, 20g, £5, planetorganic.com

This is dried seaweed in its purest form. It looks like it was in a rock pool just a few hours ago. Eaten straight out of the packet, it’s chewy with a faint hint of snail – which I rather like.

The company holds a license from The Crown Estate ‘to sustainably hand cut all our organic sea vegetables’ from the Cornish coast. It makes no bold health promises and advises adding a pinch of the stuff to milk and cocoa to thicken a hot chocolate or use as a vegan gelatin alternative. Skilled. 4/5

IRISH MYLK SHAKE

Rumedii Irish Moss Mylk Shake, 500ml, £6.99, rumedii.com

Rumedii Irish Moss Mylk Shake, 500ml, £6.99, rumedii.com

RUmedii was started by Gee Williams, who couldn’t find nutrient-dense products for her son King, who has short bowel syndrome and autism.

However, it is clearly stated on the label: ‘This product is not intended to treat, diagnose, cure or prevent disease.’

This is a vegan milkshake – hence the name “mylk” – and consists of Irish moss, oat milk, coconut milk, vanilla and cinnamon.

It is sweet and very fragrant – the sensation is a bit like tucking into an Indian dessert in a Mayfair perfumer. I tried to force it on my children. None of them liked it! It is creamy but I find it too rich.2.5/5

CARIBBEAN SALT SNACK

Gordon Watkins 100% Premium Organic Sea Moss, 100g, £13.99, gordonwatkins.co.uk

Gordon Watkins 100% Premium Organic Sea Moss, 100g, £13.99, gordonwatkins.co.uk

This has been ‘wildly made in Grenada’ in the Caribbean, the package says. Tightly packed, it is filled with dried moss that is gray and tastes very salty.

It comes with lots of health claims: ‘Contains 92 of the 102 minerals the body is made of; known to treat various diseases and health conditions; boosts the immune system.’

Nutritionists say a healthy, nutrient-dense diet can play a role in supporting immunity, but there is no specific food or nutrient that can ensure a healthy immune system. 2/5

‘WEIGHT LOSS’ CANDY

PJ Pharm Sea Moss Gummies, 60 gummies, £19.99, pjpharm.co.uk

PJ Pharm Sea Moss Gummies, 60 gummies, £19.99, pjpharm.co.uk

These look and taste a bit like an apple flavored gummy bear, though less sweet. If you want to consume seaweed, this is an easy and tasty way to do it, with two candies containing 1.2g of seaweed and only 13 calories.

It makes various claims on the bottle, including that seaweed ‘helps with weight loss’, which is pretty strong, although experts say seaweed is very high in fiber, which can have the effect of making you feel fuller for longer. — reduce your hunger pangs. 4/5

ENVIRONMENTALLY CONSCIOUS POWDER

Time Health Organic Irish Sea Moss, 50g, £10.99, timehealth.co.uk

Time Health Organic Irish Sea Moss, 50g, £10.99, timehealth.co.uk

This is a fine gray powder with a distinct sea salt tang. You add a quarter of a teaspoon (1g) to a shake, smoothie or even a soup or stew and it thickens it, acting almost like a vegan gelatin.

The recommended dose is 1g, which contains 0.4g of fiber – just a fraction of the recommended daily amount of 30g.

The British manufacturer says its seaweed is sourced from ‘pristine Canadian waters’ and will plant a tree for every order placed. 2/5

MINERAL BOOST GEL

King Moss Premium Sea Moss Gel, 500g, £19.99, kingmoss.co.uk

King Moss Premium Sea Moss Gel, 500g, £19.99, kingmoss.co.uk

One of the more popular ways to take seaweed is in gel form. It’s a rather strange, sticky substance that has the consistency of wallpaper paste and is tasteless. You must store the jar in the refrigerator.

You add a tablespoon or two to smoothies, porridge or soups to increase your mineral intake without affecting the taste of your meal.

King Moss says you can also eat it straight out of the jar, which I wouldn’t recommend unless you enjoy your mouth coated in gloop. 3/5