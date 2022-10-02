2022 World Cup: Qatar football fans can’t watch matches on TV

<!–

Football fans who paid huge sums for hotel rooms, apartments and villas during the World Cup in Qatar are faced with the arrival and will find no live TV coverage of the tournament there.

Die Mail on Sunday understands that a number of hotels in Doha have decided not to show games, having been told they will have to pay host broadcaster BeIN Sports around 100,000 Qatari riyals (£24,000) for every restaurant or bar they visit. shows.

The cost of making games available in rooms remains unclear, although hoteliers also describe those fees as unfeasible, with no flat rate per establishment. The costs would also affect owners of rented villas and apartments.

Hotel rooms are beyond the budget of many fans traveling to Doha, where even rudimentary metal huts cost at least £176 a night.

But fans who paid £400 a night will be stunned to find no in-room broadcasts and no games shown in restaurants and bars.

Doha hotels may not be able to televise World Cup matches after host broadcaster BeIN Sports tried to charge £24,000 for each bar or restaurant showing

The Katara Towers in Lusail, Qatar, where the World Cup kicks off on November 20

BeIN Sports is the host broadcaster for the World Cup and wants to charge those who show it

Ashley Brown of the Football Supporters Association (FSA) ‘Free Lions’ team, which works to help fans aspiring to the tournament, said: “This will be seen as an added frustration for the loyal fans traveling to Qatar . for the World Cup.

“With entertainment options already limited, watching matches on TV with fellow fans from around the world should be one of the highlights of the tournament.

“Fans are now faced with the possibility of rented villas, apartments, hotel rooms and other accommodations where they can’t watch matches.”

The Mail on Sunday also understands that the Qatari state is seriously considering allowing the country’s 60 licensed hotels to serve alcohol for 17 hours a day – from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. – during the World Cup and lower the price.

This is a significant change in a country where public houses currently do not sell alcohol before 7pm, with even stricter restrictions on Friday, a day of prayer.

Government officials have circulated a note to licensed institutions suggesting extending opening hours and also seeking advice on a temporary lower price cap for alcohol.

Captain Harry Kane is the poster boy for England for Qatar’s World Cup this winter

Much of the area that will be used for the World Cup in Qatar is still under construction

The state sets the price of alcohol, which typically costs £12-£15 a pint. Despite the circular, it is widely believed that the Qatari state has a price of 7 to 8 pounds in mind and will simply impose it.

Since few accommodation sites are expected to host games, fans are encouraged to use the official FIFA Fan Zone in Doha’s Al Bidda Park, where alcohol is served from 6:30pm to 1am.

But there are concerns that that 40,000 capacity may not be enough, with a million visitors expected in Qatar and few alternatives for the many not present.

Alcohol is available from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Glastonbury-style Arcadia fan site with a seating capacity of 15,000, with DJs.

But the daily entry fee is expected to be a dazzling £75. No alcohol is served in the vast ‘hut villages’ that are still under construction.

Soulless metal buildings are advertised as huts for fans who will stay in the country

Doha Beach, which is six kilometers long, is touted as one of the main attractions

BeIN Sports said it could not make commercial arrangements with hotel and accommodation providers. But it indicated that it needed to recoup some of the huge fees for tournament broadcasting rights, as well as its investment in production and technical facilities.

The broadcaster said hotels and other establishments in Doha would earn unprecedented footfall and financial rewards from broadcasting games. It pointed out that the host broadcasters had imposed levies on previous other World Cups and tournaments.

It is believed that BeIN, like other broadcasting rights holders, is required to make some games free-to-air.