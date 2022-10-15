Woodbridge Emily's Fish and Chips and Woodbridge Super Deli in Cooloongup in legal trademark battle

Two fast food outlets are embroiled in a bitter dispute in what some locals are calling the ‘fish and chip wars’ as the companies clash over a single word in their name.

The two stores, located in the outer Perth suburb of Cooloongup, both have the word Woodbridge in their name – with Woodbridge Deli filing an application on July 19 this year to trademark Woodbridge Deli Fish and Chips.

Four years ago, the almost identically named Woodbridge Fish and Chips was taken over by local mum Anny Liu, and since then the shop has become a hit with locals.

Because of the name similarity to Woodbridge Deli’s fish and chip shop next door, Liu said she decided to change the name of her restaurant slightly to Woodbridge Emily’s Fish and Chips after her daughter.

Woodbridge Deli Fish and Chips has been around for more than 15 years and is located next door to Emily’s, with both fronting the Woodbridge shopping complex.

Woodbridge Super Deli Fish N Chips attempt to trademark ‘Woodbridge Deli fish and chips’ despite their neighbour’s business name being Woodbridge Emily’s Fish and Chips

What the locals call the fish and chip wars are currently taking place in the small Western Australian town of Cooloongup

But in a twist that has now forced Liu to involve lawyers, Woodbridge Deli Fish and Chips announced in July that it would move to trademark its name.

The similarities between the two names have left Liu in legal limbo with lawyers for the neighboring company sending her a cease and desist letter on September 15.

Anny Liu (pictured) says the deli’s decision to try to trademark her shop’s name led to her Liu trying to raise money for a legal challenge

The deli’s application to trademark its store name led to Ms Liu starting a GoFundMe to raise funds for a legal challenge.

Liu told Daily Mail Australia she hoped to fight the trademark application.

“I only found out (about the trademark) when their lawyer sent me a letter of infringement,” Liu said.

“They deliberately registered ‘Woodbridge Fish and Chips’ in July as their trading name.

‘If they think the name Woodbridge will increase their trade, we are happy to remove the location name in front of our company name. But we will not compensate for their loss of business or loss of goodwill.’

While both Woodbridge Deli and Emily’s are popular spots for locals to get their fried food fix, Emily’s seems to be slightly more popular with 276 reviewers giving the restaurant an average of 4.7 stars on Google.

Woodbridge Deli’s fish and chip shop has an average 4-star review from 113 Google users.

Liu has received a demand from his rival’s lawyers

On their Woodbridge Deli Fish and Chips website, the company claims to be the ‘original Woodbridge fish and chips’.

‘We are a family-owned restaurant and have been established for over 15 years. Think of your grandmother’s best recipe that she says she spent years perfecting. This is the kind of taste you can expect from our food.’

According to a West Australian patent and trademark lawyer, there are two ways to obtain trademark rights.

One is through registration and the other is through unregistered trademark rights which relate to reputation and goodwill.

However, a letter, any legal claim or a cease and desist letter is not legal for an unregistered trademark and will therefore only be allowed in the case of a legally registered trademark.

“Their reputation would be very localized in the case of the fish and chip shop, so you would think they would have very local trademark rights which would be difficult to enforce,” the patent and trademark lawyer said.

“What is clear is that if they only have a pending application, they have no registered trademark and therefore an unjustified threat may actually be turned against them.

“There are provisions in place where unfair threats of trademark infringement can lead to prosecution of them, and if there’s a pending trademark, they have no cause and they can’t threaten the other company.”

The trademark attorney suggested that Mountains Lawyers filing a legal brief could land itself in some hot water.

The Trade Marks Act 1995 under “groundless threats of prosecution” states: “If a person threatens to bring proceedings against another person (threatened person) on the grounds that the threatened person has infringed: a registered trade mark; or a trade mark which the person claims to be registered; any person aggrieved by the threat (plaintiff) may bring proceedings (either in a prescribed court or in any other court having jurisdiction) against the person making the threat (defendant).’

Liu said she hoped the case would be resolved soon.

“We are pleased to remove Woodbridge from Google and Facebook once this case is settled,” she said.

‘Woodbridge is the name of the complex where our store is located. Although our shop had a similar name before we changed to Emily’s Fish and Chips, I see no reason why we should fight for what my neighbor is so eager to have.

‘If the deli wants to do fish and chips, they can have it, and they want the name, they can have that too.’

Emily’s Fish and Chips owner Anny Liu said she was fighting the trademark

That GoFundMe the page has raised more than $1,000 so far.

Tony Sandy, one of GoFundMe’s donors, said: ‘Victorious warriors first win and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win. Sun Tzu. You won first through excellent food, hard work and great customer service, you’ve earned this!!!’

On 19 July 2022 Woodbridge Super Deli owner June Lacey engaged the legal services of Mountains Lawyers Legal Solutions to attempt to trademark the words ‘Woodbridge Deli and Fish and Chips’

The trademark application has been filed and is being reviewed with a decision yet to be made.

Once a trademark application is filed, it takes at least seven months to be registered, allowing time for opposition and for all checks and balances to be met.

Woodbridge Super Deli and Mountains Lawyers Legal Solutions have been contacted for comment.