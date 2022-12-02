Woman sleeping on plane wakes up to child’s drawing on her sock

<!–

An airline passenger who was annoyed that a child had put on her white socks while she was napping on her flight was told she had only herself to blame.

A London-based travel blogger named Julie Valentine shared a video of an unknown woman’s sock full of scribbles on her social media, which was eventually re-shared on the Instagram account Passenger Shaming.

But people were convinced that the woman deserved to have her socks ruined by the kid because she propped her feet between their seat and the wall of the cabin during a Tui flight — a big no-no in flight etiquette.

Meanwhile, in the US, a woman has been labeled “rude” and “inconsiderate” after using a plastic fitted sheet to cover her plane seat.

And elsewhere, parents were rebuked for letting their toddler ‘run loose’ during an eight-hour flight where she jumped on the tray

A user shared Julie’s video to the Instagram shaming group and asked: ‘WHAT WOULD YOU DO? …when you wake up with an art project on your feet?’

Julie shared the video with the caption, “Woke up with a random drawing on my white socks…”

The short clip showed her wiggling her sock towards the camera, with scribbles in blue and purple on top of her sock.

However, viewers noted that she rested her feet on the child’s armrest in the space between their seat and the cabin wall.

Many said the passenger caused the abusive scribbling about himself.

“Keep your socks in your shoes. This is public transportation, not your personal spa day,” someone said.

‘This is cute. Can you match the other sock for me too, please?’ someone asked sarcastically.

“Only yourself to blame. If your feet are anywhere they can ‘pull,’ they’re in the wrong place,” another wrote.

‘Wear shoes. I’d think “gee, that’s what I get for taking off my filthy shoes and putting my feet where they don’t belong,” one wrote.

“So wait…they were standing with their feet up in the space of the front seat and a colored child on it? Ha. Good on the boy,’ said one.