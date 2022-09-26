Woman reveals how she lost a dress size in eight weeks and shares exactly what she eats in a day

A young Aussie has revealed how she lost eight pounds in just eight weeks and exactly what she eats in a day.

Alex from Sydney went from 69kg to 58kg and from size 10 to 8 after ‘cleaning up’ her diet, going to the gym to build her fitness and quitting alcohol just nine weeks ago.

The health guru said she feels “phenomenal” after giving up the drink and following a nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables and grains.

Alex (pictured) from Sydney has revealed how she lost eight kilos in eight weeks by cleaning up her diet, going to the gym to build her fitness and quitting alcohol

Before and after: In just a few weeks, Alex has gone from 69 kg to 58 kg and lost a dress size

“I will have a cheat meal once a week or once every two weeks, but it was mainly about cutting out a lot of saturated foods and sugars that are not natural,” she explained in a TikTok video.

‘I actually eat every two hours and I also eat when I’m hungry, but for me eating small meals continuously works. Fasting works for some people, but it just doesn’t work for me, so this is what I prefer.’

For breakfast, Alex said she has a kiwi, an orange, two egg whites, a protein bar and some peanut butter.

For lunch, she nibbles on some unbuttered popcorn and a “handful” of almonds.

Lunch, Alex’s favorite meal of the day, is a vegetable bowl with quinoa, broccoli, eggs, tomato, half an avocado, cucumber, zucchini, mushrooms and bell pepper.

She will eat some edamame beans in the afternoon and for dinner another ‘delicious’ veggie bowl this time with quinoa, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, bell pepper, half an avocado and black sesame seeds.

Alex attributes a big factor in her weight loss journey to giving up alcohol.

“I haven’t had any alcohol for seven weeks and I don’t think I plan on drinking any time soon because of my phenomenal feeling,” she explains.

The influencer explained that at the beginning of her health kick, she started slowly in the gym, exercising four or five times a week.

For lunch and dinner she gets a ‘delicious’ vegetable bowl with quinoa, broccoli, eggs, tomato, half avocado, cucumber, zucchini, mushrooms and bell pepper

“I started out running slowly for 15 minutes at five-minute intervals with abdominal and leg circuits in between,” she said.

“Now I’m in my ninth week and I’m doing 45 minutes of running at different speeds and inclines as well as a three-legged and ab circuits and stretching to finish.”

Alex has just run her first half marathon and continues to train all week, going to the gym for five days, running one day and allowing one rest day.

She advised people to “build up” their strength when they go to the gym rather than trying to “do everything at once” at the risk of getting tired and giving up easily.

Alex said it’s not just her body and health that have benefited over the past nine weeks, but her daily routine as well.

She said she now naturally wakes up at 6am and finds herself more productive throughout the day.

“As someone who had an active (eating disorder) when they were a teenager and had a terrible relationship with food and my body when I was growing up, I’m finally at a point where I’m healthy, I’m happy and I really like how I look like,” Alex explained.

“Everyone’s health journey is different, so find something that works for you.”