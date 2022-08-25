Why Should You Give A Try To NMN?

Imagine having the energy of an 18-year-old in your 50s! Or stop aging? Does it seem unreal? These desires are not far off anymore. Scientists have found a particular molecule – NMN, that can help you turn back the hormonal clock and reverse aging.

According to a study, there are processes in the body that diet, exercise, calorie restriction, and intermittent fasting activate and promote a healthier lifestyle. Scientists have figured out the chemistry involved in these processes and are now using β-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), a molecule, to mimic the processes. Mimicking these processes helps in reversing the aging effects on our bodies.

So, if you are committed to anti-aging therapy and want to know more about NMN, read on!

What Is NMN?

NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) is a Vitamin B3 derivate and a naturally occurring molecule in all life forms. It’s located in the nucleus, mitochondria, and cytoplasm of plants. In the human body, it is situated in placenta tissue and body fluids such as blood and urine.

It is also naturally found in various fruits and vegetables, including cabbage, soybean pods, cucumber, broccoli, tomato, mushroom, and avocado. The NMN content in these fruits and vegetables is 2.05-1.88 mg/100g and 0.26-1.60mg/100g. According to research, physiologically pertinent NMN contents required for the biosynthesis of NAD+ and physiological functions are absorbed from such daily food sources. NMN is an intermediate of NAD+. Apart from daily food sources, you can also take NMN by consuming NMN 1000 mg capsules.

NAD+ is a vital metabolic redox co-enzyme in eukaryotic organisms and an essential component for several enzymatic reactions. It contributes to numerous body biological processes, including cell death, aging, gene expression, neuroinflammation, and DNA repair. Recent studies have found that NMN supplementation can compensate for the deficiency of NAD+.

How is NMN Obtained?

Earlier several methods had been used to prepare and purify NMN. Some of these include:

Incubation of diphosphopyridine nucleotide in a non-phosphate buffer and fluoride with potato pyrophosphatase

Synthesis of NMN from nicotinamide by human hemolysates and erythrocytes

Specific hydrolysis of pyrophosphate bond of NAD+ using NAD+ pyrophosphatase and metal catalysts

However, these methods were inefficient and produced a low amount of NMN. So, today microbial biotechnologies are used to obtain NMN.

What Are the Benefits of Taking NMN?

1. Suppress Age-Related Weight Gain

As you age, your body gains weight, and you look old. But, there is a solution for your gaining weight. According to a study in 2016, it was found that subjects given NMN noticed their fat mass decreasing and lean mass increasing. Therefore, supplementing with NMN can control your weight gain and build muscle to improve your health and feel younger.

2. Boost Energy supply in aging Cells

Cells in your body take in fuel and process it to power their functions. But as you get older, cells lose their ability and force themselves into a condition known as cellular senescence or biological aging. This condition comes with many detrimental effects. In such conditions supplementing with NMN can give your cells a much quicker path to refuel and promote cell growth. Hence, boosting the energy supply in your aging body cells.

3. Fights Metabolic Diseases

When you get old, conditions like diabetes, obesity, dyslipidemia, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease become prevalent. These conditions are caused by reduced NAD+ levels in your body cells. Taking NMN boosts NAD+ levels, thereby mitigating these and other metabolic disorders.

4. Reactivate Faltering Blood Flow

With increasing age, the number and functions of endothelial cells lining up in the blood vessels decline. This decline affects the supply of oxygen, nutrients, exchange of heat, and removal of waste products in your body. As a result, this loss accelerates the aging process and increases age-related complications. To reverse or stop this loss, NMN is your go-to go option. As per the study, NMN works through the Sirtuin Pathway and helps restore the capacity of endothelial cells to form new blood vessels.

5. Reverse Menopause

In a study by Dr. Sinclair and his team, they added NMN to the water of aged post-menopausal female subjects and noticed an interesting observation. They found these females were able to reproduce for longer. When they continued to study the egg cells, they found that the DNA and chromosomes were normalized to the equivalent of a younger egg cell, allowing them to reproduce once more. As a result of this research, it is evident that NMN may be effective in slowing down and reversing Menopause.

Conclusion

No one wants to be old and frail. We all want to perform as better as we did when we were younger. Earlier, we were told that aging is inevitable and can’t reverse or stop it. But with the advent of NMN, we have a ray of hope of making our dream true. Many studies on NMN have found that supplementing a diet with NMN promotes anti-aging benefits.