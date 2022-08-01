Why fans are shocked AFL star David Mundy is retiring aged 37 after more than 370 games for Dockers

It’s the end of an era for Fremantle, with 371-game veteran David Mundy shocking the AFL world by announcing his retirement after the 2022 season.

The 37-year-old may be getting older, but his on-field performance remains at his typical high standards – which is why his decision to retire comes as a surprise to many.

Just last month, Mundy said he was eager to keep playing “until they kick me out” as the potential for him to reach the magical 400-game milestone grew.

David Mundy waves to the stands as he walks off the field after Fremantle’s round 20 match against the Demons

But the legendary Docker told his team-mates on Monday about his decision to retire, saying he was blessed to spend his time at the WA-based club.

“I’m incredibly proud, I’ve been living my dream for 19 years now and I’ve loved it,” he said.

“It hasn’t all been easy, there’s been quite a few very difficult and emotional things going on, but I’ve been able to grow as a person and as a player during my time at Fremantle and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

David Mundy and wife Sally Mundy arrive at the Brownlow Medal Evening in 2021

Mundy had fond memories of his time at the club and joked about his journey to become one of the best midfielders in the league.

“I’m really proud of the person I’ve been able to develop into, the family I’ve been able to start and my role in the football club.

“I feel like I’ve grown from a skinny fullback who wouldn’t talk to anyone, to being part of the leadership group for a number of years.

“I’m proud of that growth and that journey and I want to make the most of this season and explore what’s next.”