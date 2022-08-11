Western companies wake up to China risk

A global pandemic, a major war in Europe – both were risks that seemed almost unimaginable until they arose. Now, the tensions with China sparked by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan last week, just months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has forced companies to face the possibility that a danger long considered equally distant, could still take place: a US-China conflict, or something close to it.

Companies are dealing with a rapid change in mentality. In the post-Cold War era, and after Beijing joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, when the belief persisted that deepening trade with the west could pull China into the liberal world order, companies became accustomed to operate in a largely benign global environment. Purely economic considerations — where it made the most commercial sense to build a factory or purchase supplies — could be prioritized.

With Beijing emerging as a geopolitical rival, security concerns once again trump economic ones. Western governments now see it as essential to build supply chains that rely less on potential enemies like China and are instead based on strategic allies – so-called friendshoring. The corporate sector, which in every way has invested heavily in the previous status quo, has underestimated the magnitude of the change in government thinking.

In reality, Donald Trump’s trade tariffs on Beijing, China’s curtailment of democracy in Hong Kong and the persecution of Uyghurs in Xinjiang had led many companies to rethink their dependence on China years ago. The pandemic also prompted them to rethink reliance on individual suppliers for critical components and work on making supply chains more robust.

Pressure to pull out of Russia after the attack on Ukraine has now forced nearly every US company to answer the question of what it would do if China invaded Taiwan. McDonald’s withdrawal from Moscow — whose arrival in 1990 marked a pivotal moment in the advance of globalization — was heavy with symbolism. Western companies have understood that a crisis in Taiwan could also cause investments to stall, unwind or write off and throw supply chains into chaos, but on a much larger scale.

Unlike Russia, China, along with Taiwan – which makes 90 percent of the world’s most advanced semiconductors – is both a critical manufacturing hub and a huge market. Anything that forced Western business to shut down or withdraw from operations would be a double whammy.

As many companies have already discovered, it is difficult to replace China in many industries. Attempts to create supply chains within specific blocks have also encountered problems; even simple products can contain hundreds of global inputs. Wholesale “decoupling” of Western companies from China, for fear of future frictions or conflicts, is unfeasible and undesirable. It would drive up costs and weaken Western economies.

But multinationals should not simply conclude that reducing exposure to China is too difficult and hope Beijing finds a peaceful solution with the US over Taiwan. The Kremlin’s attempt to redraw Europe’s borders has highlighted the dangers of wishful thinking. Companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues and profits from China should find ways to hedge their exposure to this market whenever possible. Investors should demand more information about their vulnerability.

Boards should also spend more time on geopolitical risk assessment and emergency planning – for evacuating personnel or moving operations. As Ukraine and the deadlock in Taiwan have shown, the unthinkable can happen not only but very suddenly.