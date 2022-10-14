Were You Affected by the Camp Lejeune Water Contamination? Here’s How You Can Get Compensated

If you were stationed at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 and believe your health problems are linked to contaminated drinking water, you might be eligible for compensation. On August 10, 2022, Congress passed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

The act aims to help those affected by the contamination of the base’s water supply. Victims will receive compensation for illnesses that can be traced back to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.

What Happened to the Water at Camp Lejeune?

The contamination of the base’s water supply began in 1957 and continued for over 30 years. During that time, hundreds of thousands of Marines, their family members, and civilian employees were exposed to toxic chemicals like benzene, trichloroethylene (TCE), tetrachloroethylene (PCE), vinyl chloride, chloroform, and hexavalent chromium.

Illnesses Linked to the Camp Lejeune Water Contamination

Several illnesses are linked to the Camp Lejeune water contamination. They include:

Cancer (bladder, breast, esophagus, kidney, liver, and lung)

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Leukemia

Aplastic anemia

Peripheral neuropathy

Myeloma

The following conditions may also be caused by exposure to toxic chemicals in the drinking water at Camp Lejeune:

Miscarriages

Birth defects

Parkinson’s disease

Liver disease

Who Qualifies for Compensation for Illnesses Linked to Camp Lejeune?

Anyone who served at Camp Lejeune from 1957 to 1987

Anyone who lived at Camp Lejeune during that time. This includes their children, spouses, and friends and family members who were there with them.

A Personal Injury and Death Attorney Can Help

The deadline for filing a claim is August 9, 2024—so if you think you may have been affected by this contamination, it’s time to take action and find an attorney to represent your Camp Lejune claim!

A personal injury and death attorney can help you understand the process, gather all the necessary paperwork, and file your claim. The sooner you start working with an attorney, the better your chance of getting all of your questions answered and receiving fair compensation from this settlement fund.

Your Access to Compensation May be Easier Than You Think

If you have experienced any illnesses or health issues related to the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, you may be eligible for compensation.

If you were a former Marine or family member who lived on base and was exposed to contaminated drinking water between 1957 and 1987, then your access to compensation is easier than you think. The law states that every Marine who served during this time period is presumed to have been exposed, but this presumption can be rebutted by evidence showing that they weren’t exposed.

You do not have to prove your illness was caused by the exposure (though it will help if you can), nor do you need proof that it was caused by Camp Lejeune’s contaminated drinking water. It does not matter how long ago your exposure occurred—it could have been 50 years ago and still make a difference today!

In Conclusion

The water contamination at Camp Lejeune is a tragedy, and it’s important that we do everything we can to make sure those affected are properly compensated. If you or a loved one was stationed at the base between 1957 and 1987 and developed any afflictions associated with the contaminated water, you may be eligible for compensation.

If you or someone close to you was affected by this tragedy, please contact an attorney to represent your Camp Lejune claim.