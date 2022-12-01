Week 13 NFL Game Picks: Bills take on Patriots Thursday Night; Bengals defeat Chiefs for the third consecutive week

WHERE: NRG Stadium (Houston)

NRG Stadium (Houston) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS

1 p.m. ET | CBS MONEYLINE: Browns: -335 | Texans: +260

Browns: -335 | Texans: +260 SPREAD: Texans +7 | O/U: 47

Deshaun Watson has been an incredible disappointment not only because of his off-field conduct, which cost him nearly two seasons of his career, but because of the lack of public contrition he has shown since receiving his 11-game suspension. Unless that changes, my favorite team is whoever’s playing the Browns. How Watson negotiates his new polarizing status and media scrutiny will inform how his season goes. On the field on Sunday, Watson mostly just needs to hand off to Nick Chubb against a poor Texans run defense. Just don’t be shocked if it’s close because Watson figures to show rust like he did in a brief, woeful preseason appearance.