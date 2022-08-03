Wayne’s World star Tia Carrere, 55, wows in a red gown at Easter Sunday premiere

Tia Carrere looked amazing in a red dress as she attended the Easter Sunday premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old actress’ luxurious dress featured a plunging top with textured dress and a matching clutch.

The beauty of Honolulu, Hawaii native, adorned with earrings and multiple rings during the event.

Carrere, who plays Tita Theresa in the comedy, had her black locks styled to the side as she posed for photos at the event.

The AJ and the Queen actress opened up to The naked magazine Monday about her role in the film, saying that “after almost 40 years in the business, it was pretty exciting to finally play a Filipino character.”

“I’ve played Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese over the years and now I can bring back my childhood memories and childhood neighbors and have fun celebrating all about being Filipino,” she said.

Carrere added that “after being the sex symbol/vixen for decades, it was so much fun playing this obnoxious and disapproving aunty character in the movie.”

She said making the film was “truly a magical experience” after the pandemic.

“I think it was because we were all locked up for over a year because of Covid and none of us had our families there because the border was closed,” Carrere said. “When we came out of quarantine individually, our cast members were our first hug outside our family pod.

“We were all so grateful to have each other. And with such a talented cast of comic book artists and Jo Koy being such a positive leader, we just laughed all day.”

Easter Sunday, starring comic strip Jo Koy, is set in the holiday season and is based on the comedian’s career and life experiences. It also features Tiffany Haddish, Lydia Gaston, Brandon Wardell and Lou Diamond Phillips. The film hits theaters on Friday.

Carrere posed with costar Lou Diamond Phillips at the screening