Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi

Wanda Nara has confirmed the ‘painful’ news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have split after eight years of marriage.

Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal with Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray, from PSG, after making his name as captain of Inter Milan.

Nara, a media personality in their native Argentina, got married in Buenos Airies in May 2014. They have two children, Francesca and Isabella.

“It’s a painful moment,” Nara revealed in a Spanish message on her Instagram stories, as reported by Football Italia. “But given my exposure and the media speculation that’s coming out, it’s better to hear it from me.

‘I have nothing to declare and I don’t want to give any details about this separation. Please understand not only for me but also for our children.’

Icardi has so far not commented on his updated relationship status on social media platforms – having previously been critical of media gossip about their personal life.

Nara, 35, has also acted as Icardi’s football agent and was a key player in negotiating six aspects of his loan move to Galatasaray, including access to a 24-hour driver, a chef and home security, according to an earlier Sportsmail story.

She was also involved in his move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, initially on loan, before making the move permanent the following year.

Nara was married to Maxi Lopez from 2008, but their marriage broke up in 2013 after Nara’s affair with Icardi was revealed. Nara had three sons with Lopez, before her two daughters with Icardi.

Lopez and Icardi were close friends before the incident, but relations soured. The 38-year-old refused to shake hands with his old friend during two Serie A matches in 2014 and 2016.

Nara hosts Argentina’s ‘Who’s the Mask?’, the localized version of ‘The Masked Singer’, and it’s believed that the cross-continental relationship was different for them to maintain.

Last October, Nara left the family home in Paris after accusing Icardi of impropriety. They then reunited after correcting an alleged misunderstanding of the situation.

Now it looks like the couple is officially going their separate ways.

