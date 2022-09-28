Video shows how makeup artist transformed the Geelong Cats into elderly men

This is the incredible moment when Geelong Cats player Patrick Dangerfield was transformed into an ‘old man’ by a makeup artist for Mad Monday to celebrate his team’s AFL Grand Final victory this week.

Award-winning makeup artist Megan Slattery made the 32-year-old sportsman unrecognizable by adding sun spots, wrinkles and crow’s feet to the usually youthful-looking player’s face.

She also painted his dark brown locks silver gray and twirled them to the side to create a classic combover.

Geelong Cats player Patrick Dangerfield was transformed into an ‘old man’ by a makeup artist for Mad Monday to celebrate his team’s AFL Grand Final victory this week. Left before, right after

In a clip on TikTok, Dangerfield showed off the incredible transformation, describing it as “phase one” of his makeover.

The transformation was part of Geelong’s “perfect way” to clap back at their doubters who claimed they were too old to win a premiership.

The Cats braved their aging roster to face the Sydney Swans in Saturday’s AFL final, crushing them by 81 points and breaking an 11-year title drought.

When the players arrived at their Mad Monday celebrations at the Wharf Shed in Geelong, they got off a retired bus complete with gray hair, makeup and walkers.

Some of the club’s most senior players, including Dangerfield, Joel Selwood and Tom Hawkins, took part in the prank, dressing up as retirees for Mad Monday celebrations.

Dangerfield led the Geelong contingent, including by Isaac Smith, Shaun Higgins, Joel Selwood and Tom Hawkins, which became the oldest average roster in VFL/AFL history to win a flag.

Not only did the players dress up as the part, they also completely played the nickname “too old, too slow.”

Dangerfield bailed out his teammate Selwood, with the veteran superstar still unclear as to whether he will continue beyond this year’s AFL premiership.

Dangerfield of the Cats arrived at the Geelong Cats official end of AFL season celebrations at Wharf Shed with a walker

Norm Smith Medal winner Isaac Smith dropped out and Dangerfield jokingly called him “Norm” at the entrance.

Jon Ceglar and Zach Tuohy both emerged smoking pipes and Selwood sat down to enjoy a cooling cup of coffee after the hard journey.

The players went out of their way to achieve the look as well, with Dangerfield admitting that he spent 90 minutes in the barber chair to get the look.

“Well, it’s appropriate – the oldest team ever,” he told the Herald Sun.

Joel Selwood of the Cats celebrates with a cup of tea after being helped off the bus by teammate Dangerfield as the team hilariously dress as retirees

The Cats were relentlessly mocked for being too old for their premiership victory

‘Come in with the pension bus. To be fair, most of their moves aren’t set up like that, that’s probably the most worrying thing of all.”

“It’s one thing to do these things and we generally do them pretty well, but I think there’s a little extra sauce on it today because we were lucky enough to win it all.”

Dangerfield said the idea came from Selwood with a text message sent by the group on Wednesday before the grand finale.

“He said, ‘I organized a retirement bus for Mad Monday,’ so it was great to see the captain’s head well in the game and ready to perform,” Dangerfield said.

Senior players Tom Hawkins and Joel Selwood of the Cats hold up the Premiership trophy

Geelong coach Chris Scott with the trophy and Sam De Koning was there

The Cats were infamously scored 83 points by eventual Prime Minister Melbourne in last year’s preliminary final and were labeled ‘too old and too slow’. They were no younger when they thrashed Sydney on Saturday.

Not all players chose to play up to the age trope, with Jeremy Cameron stealing the show dressed as his famous chicken on the grand finale day.

He had waited for it to lay eggs, and when it finally happened on the decider’s morning, he had them for breakfast.

Meanwhile, Geelong’s spiritual leader Sammy Moorfoot dressed up as Cameron, complete with cowboy hat and No.5 jersey.