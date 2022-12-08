University of Idaho murders: Police scale back investigation in latest update

The Idaho Police Department scaled back their investigation into the quadruple homicide of four college students by removing a quarter of the police officers assigned to the investigation.

Moscow police announced on Tuesday that just six detectives with five support staff are now working to investigate the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

They are supported by 48 FBI agents and at least 30 Idaho State Police officers plus a separate forensic unit.

But local law enforcement insists it is still the lead agency investigating the brutal stabbings of the four University of Idaho students at their off-campus housing after receiving $1 million to expand the manhunt — which is now entering its fourth consecutive week with no suspects.

The move to downsize the investigation comes after officers announced they had finished investigating the crime scene and removed the victims’ personal belongings from their King Street home.

After the death of the four students on November 13, police in the normally quiet university town immediately assigned 29 of the 31 sworn officers to the case. Idaho statesman reports.

Of these, 24 were patrol officers, four detectives and five of the 10 support staff of the Moscow police.

Officers also called the Idaho State Police and FBI asking for help that afternoon, and 44 FBI agents and 36 ISP agents were dedicated to the investigation plus a mobile crime scene unit and forensics.

But late last week, the Statesman reports, the precinct announced it was moving into a more analytical phase and patrol officers were being returned to more regular duties.

There are now just six detectives with four department support staff working on the case with four FBI agents and six fewer ISP agents, representing a 25 percent reduction in law enforcement personnel.

Authorities say the staff turnover comes as the investigation becomes more specialized, noting in a press release: “Assigned resources vary based on the current needs of the investigation.”

And as Aaron Snell, an ISP spokesperson, explained to the Statesman, many on-duty Moscow Police Department officers helped with smaller parts of the investigation, such as securing the off-campus home. A private company has since taken over that job, allowing patrol officers to resume normal operations.

About a dozen officers and other personnel entered the house, which is still taped off as an active crime scene

Moscow Police Chief James Fry (left) personally assisted in the removal of personal belongings from the residence

Moscow Police Chief James Fry pilots a U-Haul filled with the personal effects on Wednesday

Frozen flowers lie in the snow in front of the building and a photo of the victims reads ‘Too soon gone. Rest in peace’ as police remove personal belongings from the home

Still, Snell insisted that the investigation will not be placed in federal hands.

“This is 100 percent the investigation of the Moscow police with the police chief leading it, all the briefings as team leader, that sort of thing,” he told the Statesman.

“Really, the state and federal resources are being augmented by different specialties because of the size of the investigation, which is a large investigation — four murders — and just a lot of resources,” he said. “If necessary, he asked and the agencies can provide.”

Meanwhile, police chief James Fry, a 27-year veteran of the Moscow police, continues to stress that he and his department will review every lead and tip.

It received $1 million for the investigation from the Idaho state government, though Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, 50, said she would “invest more” in getting answers to the brutal killings.

“If necessary,” she said KHQ. “I fear that the University of Idaho and the safety of everyone in that community is at stake.

“We need to get to the bottom of this matter.”

Moscow police say they have received more than 2,600 email tips, more than 2,700 phone calls, more than 1,084 digital media submissions for the FBI link, 113 pieces of physical evidence and 4,000 crime scene photos with multiple three-dimensional scans of the residence. have received.

Moscow police posted stock photos of a white Hyundai Elantra (pictured) as they seek to speak to the occupants of a similar vehicle found near the home of four University of Idaho students who died at 13. November were murdered. Police believe the occupants of the vehicle ‘may contain critical information’ related to the murder case

Police are now asking the public for information about a white Hyundai Elantra that was in the “immediate vicinity” of the home where the four students were found dead last month.

It was found near King Road in the ‘early morning hours’ of November 13, the same morning Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin were found dead.

Police believe the vehicle’s occupants may have “critical information” about the murder case, but did not elaborate on why they believe the vehicle could be involved in the murders, saying they did not know the car’s license plate number .