Twitch changes course, now requires masks at TwitchCon

Twitch was all set to hold a massive maskless convention in San Diego in October amid monkeypox and the lingering threat of COVID-19 — but after an outcry involving attendees as well as some of its own streamer partners, the platform has decided to need again masks and a vaccination certificate.

“We’ve listened to all of your feedback and know that many of you — especially those who are immunocompromised and the people who support them — want stricter health measures to help you feel safe attending TwitchCon San Diego in person,” it said. . The beginning of a big update to the company’s blog post announced that tickets were on sale.

To attend TwitchCon, participants 5 years and older must now wear a form-fitting mask that completely covers the nose and mouth, and that either show evidence of at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or a record of a negative COVID-19 -19 vaccination must submit. 19 test no more than 72 hours before the event, according to Frequently Asked Questions About TwitchCon’s Updated Health Measures. Can’t handle that for some reason? The company is offering refunds until August 19.

Hi! I’m excited to share that masks are required at TwitchCon San Diego. Looking forward to seeing you there 🙂 I want to thank you personally @CrevLMTV for creating the user vote that led to this change, as well as for everyone who voted for it. pic.twitter.com/AkREOdmidO — Merry Kish ☮️ (@MerryKish) August 12, 2022

Yesterday, the CDC has relaxed its COVID-19 guidelinesand no longer tells people that they must necessarily stay six feet away from others or be strictly quarantined if they have only been exposed to COVID-19.

However, it still says that anyone exposed must wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and be tested after five – and that who? actually test positive for COVID-19 must be quarantined for at least five days, wear a mask at least 10 days, and stay away from people who could get sick at least 11 days.

Masking, like the pandemic itself, has not yet disappeared.