Thursday, December 8, 2022
Tribute to the late Queen wins Turnip Prize for ‘c**p art using the least possible amount of effort’

This year's winning entry  - 'Cue Jumpers' - for the spoof award was a pool cue and two tiny red jumpers by cinema projectionist Richard Woolford (pictured). The entry was a reference to politicians and celebrities who beat the queues to view the late Queen when she was lying in state

Turnip Prize winner announced: Tribute to the late Queen wins spoof prize for ‘c**p art using least possible amount of effort’

  • Richard Woolford created the winning entry called “Cue Jumpers”
  • It refers to celebs who waited in line to see the Queen in her final state  
  • It consists a pool cue as well as two small red-and-blue jumpers.   
  • Competition to mock Tate Gallery’s Turner Prize for bad modern art

A tribute to the late Queen titled ‘Cue Jumpers’ has won the spoof Turnip Prize for ‘c**p art using the least amount of effort possible’. 

The winning entry, which consisted of a pool cue along with two tiny red-and-blue jumpers, was a reference for politicians and celebrities who beat the lines to view the Queen when she was in state. 

This 24th annual award is world-famous and attracted 69 submissions. It was created to mock the Tate Gallery’s Turner Prize, which rewards deliberately bad modern art. 

The prize goes to someone who ‘created something that they perceive to be c**p art using the least amount of effort possible’. 

Richard Woolford, a Tooting-based cinema projectionist and comedian, was the winner this year. 

Richard won a turnip, which sat on a six-inch rusty nail and wall plaque for his home. The winner will be judged by the New Inn at Wedmore in Somerset.    

Other entries this year which made it to the finals included an entry called 'RIP Elizabeth the 2nd' by Charlie King which was a torn 2nd class stamp

Another entry to make it to the finals - by Ivor Bolshoi Liebherr - was a piece named 'Ukraine' which featured a yellow plastic crane carrying a yew sprig

One entry called  'Red Tape' by .Gov was a reel of red insulation tape. Every year the prize goes to someone who 'created something that they perceive to be c**p art using the least amount of effort possible'

'Plane Sailing' by Elizabeth Trim was another of the entrants for the 2022 Turnip Prize which rewards deliberately bad modern art

Trevor Prideaux, the contest’s organizer, stated that there was a full pub and that it pokes fun at more serious Turner Prizes. 

Last year’s winner entry was a soft-toy called ‘Panda Mick’ by an architect aged 69 for his interpretation of the word ‘pandemic. 

