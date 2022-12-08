Tribute to the late Queen wins Turnip Prize for ‘c**p art using the least possible amount of effort’

[noscript_1]

A tribute to the late Queen titled ‘Cue Jumpers’ has won the spoof Turnip Prize for ‘c**p art using the least amount of effort possible’.

The winning entry, which consisted of a pool cue along with two tiny red-and-blue jumpers, was a reference for politicians and celebrities who beat the lines to view the Queen when she was in state.

This 24th annual award is world-famous and attracted 69 submissions. It was created to mock the Tate Gallery’s Turner Prize, which rewards deliberately bad modern art.

The prize goes to someone who ‘created something that they perceive to be c**p art using the least amount of effort possible’.

Richard Woolford, a Tooting-based cinema projectionist and comedian, was the winner this year.

Richard won a turnip, which sat on a six-inch rusty nail and wall plaque for his home. The winner will be judged by the New Inn at Wedmore in Somerset.

Other entries made it to the finals this year included an entry by Charlie King called “RIP Elizabeth the Second” which was a torn stamp

Another entry that made it to finals was the piece ‘Ukraine’ by Ivor Bolshoi Lothherr. It featured a yellow plastic crane and a yewsprig.

Elizabeth Trim’s “Plane Sailing” was another entry to the 2022 Turnip Prize that rewards bad modern art.

Trevor Prideaux, the contest’s organizer, stated that there was a full pub and that it pokes fun at more serious Turner Prizes.

Last year’s winner entry was a soft-toy called ‘Panda Mick’ by an architect aged 69 for his interpretation of the word ‘pandemic.