Tom Hawkins spoils Port Adelaide’s party as Geelong star kicks two last gasp goals

Geelong’s Tom Hawkins has scored two goals to lower Port Adelaide by 12 points and keep the Cats at the top of the AFL ladder.

Geelong was seven points behind three quarters of the time, but triumphed from 16.10 (106) to 14.10 (94) in a wildly swinging affair at Adelaide Oval.

The defeat puts Port on the brink – they are in eleventh place, six premiership points behind eighth Richmond with four games to go before the final.

Geelong rained out on Port Adelaide parade after ladder leaders extended their winning run

But the Cats retain first place after Hawkins scored twice – with four and three minutes left respectively – the thriller’s final two scores.

Geelong defender Zac Tuohy racked up a game-high 27 disposals, his teammates Tom Atkins and Cam Guthrie both had 24 hits and Jeremy Cameron kicked three goals.

Geelong led by 34 points at halftime, but Port’s Charlie Dixon made an astonishing comeback in the third period as the hosts scored eight goals to one.

Dixon scored two goals and took five points in the quarter to revive the Power, who were well served by Mitch Georgiades (three goals), Sam Powell-Pepper (19 disposals, two goals) and Karl Amon (25 possessions, a goal) .

But the Cats rallied four goals to one in a tense final period – the scores tied in the 16th minute when Port’s Amon scored, before Hawkins’ belated exploits.

Geelong gained a four-point lead after a quick opening quarter, then accelerated into a second term blitz, scoring six goals to one.

The Cats lost ruckman Rhys Stanley to a knee injury, but led 11.3 to 5.5 at halftime.

Dixon inspired a Power comeback as the home side scored eight goals to one in a stunning third quarter.

Port led by seven points in three quarters after Dixon’s brilliant quarter – he scored two goals from 11 disposals, took five marks, had two assists and two in-50s in the period.

But Geelong spearhead Cameron shot his third goal just 13 seconds into the final quarter and the Cats finished with a Hawkins bloom to clinch their 14th win of the season.