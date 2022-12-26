Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in overtime

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There were times during the grueling football game Sunday night that Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady seemed frustrated. There were other times when he seemed angry. There were a couple of times when he looked downright old.

But there were also six pitches in overtime where Tom Brady looked like Tom Brady. And that’s all the Buccaneers needed.

Brady completed all six of his passes in overtime, helping the Bucs overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 to hold a one-game lead in the NFC South.

“If we stay close in the fourth quarter, we know we have a chance,” Brady said. “I think we all feel comfortable in those situations.”

Ryan Succop made the game-winning 40-yard field goal with 3:41 remaining in overtime, capping a nine-play, 66-yard drive. Brady wasn’t very good for much of the night, but he excelled on the game-winning drive, completing all six of his passes for 69 yards in a classic display of crunch time accuracy.

It was Brady’s 57th game-winning series.

“That’s the way he is,” Fournette said. “He’s been doing it for years. Guys like me, Mike (Evans), Julio (Jones), Chris (Godwin), Rachaad (White), everyone, we’re just playing a part in his greatness. Give him what he wants. He wants certain routes to run a certain way.

“We’re just here to try to make your job easier.”

The Cardinals got the ball to start overtime, but ultimately had to punt. Tampa Bay got the big gain it needed when Brady found Russell Gage Jr. for a 23-yard gain.

From there, the Bucs drove a few more yards before Succop made his fourth field goal of the night.

Arizona (4-11) has lost five straight games while Tampa Bay snapped a two-game skid. The Bucs (7-8) stayed a game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. Tampa Bay has a crucial game at home against Carolina next weekend.

The 45-year-old Brady made his 331st career start at quarterback as the Cardinals got Trace McSorley in his first start. The former Penn State standout had been the team’s third-string quarterback for much of the season, but he made his starting debut after injuries to Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy.

James Conner broke free for a 22-yard TD run with 10:47 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Cardinals a 16-6 lead. But Brady and the Bucs responded with their first touchdown drive of the night, scoring when the quarterback hit Rachaad White on a 3-yard pass, cutting it to 16-13 with 8:03 remaining.

The Bucs got a big break on the ensuing drive when Cardinals rookie Keaontay Ingram loosened a pitch from McSorley. Tampa Bay’s William Gholston jumped on the loose ball.

Tampa Bay capitalized nine plays later when Succop converted a 42-yard field goal for his third field goal of the night, tying it at 16 and forcing overtime.

Brady was 32 of 48 for 281 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He has thrown at least two interceptions in three straight games, which ties the longest streak of his career. Fournette rushed for 72 yards and caught nine passes for 90 yards.

“It was a total effort today in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter,” Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said. “The defense gets stops and the offense takes advantage.”

Arizona’s McSorley completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards and one interception.

“Our guys played hard, they fought,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “I thought the defense played their heart out and gave us a chance. I just wanted to finish offensively.”

Neither team reached the end zone in a first half that ended in a 6-6 tie. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater kicked field goals from 56 and 53 yards. His second, just before halftime, bounced off the left post but still went over the crossbar for three points.

Brady was on offense from the start, throwing a deep ball down the right wing to Julio Jones on the opening play of the game. The pass was incomplete, but Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton was called for pass interference, resulting in a 30-yard gain.

But the 23-year veteran was wrong on several other deep balls. Brady was intercepted during a promising drive in the second quarter when the quarterback was hit in the arm as he tried to throw Evans deep. The shot was short and intercepted by Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson Jr.

Wilson intercepted two of Brady’s passes.

INJURIES

Buccaneers: LT Josh Wells (knee) was carried off the field during the second quarter.

Cardinals: QB McCoy (concussion) and DE Zach Allen (hand) were among the team’s inactives. … DT Trysten Hill (knee) was ejected in the second quarter.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Buccaneers: They receive Carolina next Sunday.

Cardinals: In Atlanta next Sunday.

