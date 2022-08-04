To protect our planet, they need to be exposed

Plastic pollution is a growing global problem. Credit: Shutterstock



This spring I gave a new bachelor’s degree in environmental sociology. Most of my students took the course because they were curious about what their desire to live more sustainably had to do with sociology.

By the third week – after a deep dive into the disturbing connections between fossil capitalism (capitalism’s dependence on fossil fuels), waste colonialism (the unjust international trade and disposal of hazardous waste between countries) and environmental injustice— a few students said gloomily that they thought the course would be more optimistic.

During the fourth week, we explored the well-documented history of climate denial and deception among fossil fuel companies, as well as the related “deception and denialTactics of the tobacco, lead, and chemical industries. “Do you think it’s really true?” one student pleaded with me. “Do you think companies are really that unsustainable and will never change?”

I hesitated. I wanted my students to look at complex environmental problems from a critical sociological perspective, but I didn’t want to lead them on a pessimistic path. “Well,” I admitted, “I just… Write a book about the plastics industry with the subtitle ‘how companies are fueling the ecological crisis and what we can do about it.'”

It’s hard to avoid pessimism when witnessing firsthand the stubbornness of socially and environmentally damaging industries. In early 2019, I attended a conference for the plastics industry in the wake of the marine plastic crisisprompted by public outcry over viral images of sea creatures choke in plastic. The crisis prompted a rapid response from plastic-related companies, who tried to frame the problem in terms of litter and waste rather than overproduction. “We need to get the image of plastic in the oceans out of the public’s mind,” a business executive exclaimed at the conference. “We need to make plastic fantastic again.”

Since the dramatic rise of plastic production around the world after the WWII, petrochemicals and plastics companies have fought to expand and protect their markets by creating demand for plastic products, denying toxic risks and shifting the blame for pollution onto consumers. And despite increasing public awareness of (and regulation about) plastic pollution, the global plastic crisis is just: gets worse.

my new book, Plastic unlimited, sheds light on the business roots of this crisis. In it I discuss the concept of the “corporate” playbook” used by big oil, big tobaccoand, more recently, big plastic.

Playbook Tactics

The business scenario often contains a common repertoire of strategies used by controversial industries to conceal or question the harmful effects of their products. Champions of these strategies have been called “merchants of doubtand charged with offenses from downplaying the health risks of smoking to funding climate change denial.

As researcher David Michaels wrote in his dissertation Doubt is their product“The plastics industry’s manipulation of science was at least as blatant and selfish as any other industry” he had examined – including the tobacco industry. Michaels referred to the vinyl chloride scandals 1960s and 1970s, when leading chemical companies colluded to hide evidence about the toxic health effects of the vinyl chloride monomer on workers in chemical plants.

The big industry’s track record continues today. It has denied toxic hazards of countless petrochemicals and plastic products, funded climate misinformation campaigns, misled the public about the effectiveness of recyclingand lobbied for thwart and slow down environmental regulations. During the pandemic, it has also lobbied to promote single-use plastic bags as the “sanitary choice.”

Leading companies also use offensive tactics, including drawing attention to their role as so-called innovators in green technology. take the circular economy, for example. It sounds like a great idea to try and eliminate waste by shifting from a linear”take-make-wasteeconomy to one in which existing materials are reused for as long as possible. But crucially, no global or national policy vision for a circular economy for plastics goes so far as limit plastic production all together.

In fact, the plastics industry promotes the weakest form of the circular economy – recycling – which means: plastic production can continue despite the reality that most items that go into a trash can end up being burned or dumped.

Moreover, recycling costs a lot of energy. Chemical recycling, for example, means that plastics are returned to their original molecular state for reuse. Although promoted as a solution to the plastic crisis, it is a toxic, carbon-intensive process that is basically the same as combustion.

Here’s some good news: in March 2022, the UN Environment Assembly agreed in Nairobi on a mandate for a new global treaty to tackle the crisis. This was a milestone towards creating legally binding measures to avoid toxic plastic pollution.

Many scientists, activists and organizations insist that any resulting treaty must contain a limit on plastic production. Negotiations will be challenging, however, given companies’ vested interests in keeping regulations focused on waste rather than production. It is now imperative that we oppose greenwashing and work towards a global mandate to limit the growth of unsustainable plastics.

