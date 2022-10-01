Tips on Renovating a Bathroom

The bathroom is the heart of the home. Bathroom remodeling is significant over time, and remodeling is not only the new paints; it consists of many things. Investment increases the worth of the home. If someone decides to remodel the bathroom, the first thought is, where does it start? How? And what is the best option for the bathroom?

Faucets, sinks, glass doors, bathtubs, and various features are the best things to replace over time, it saves money from waste and gives a new look to the bathroom. This article helps to consider what is best, which faucet is best, and about new styles & trends, and materials.

1. Bathroom Fixtures

Different kinds of fixtures are available in other bathrooms, but a few are part of every bathroom mentioned below. Without fixtures, the bathroom is incomplete.

Faucets

Various bathroom faucets are in trend, like single handle, waterfalls, widespread bathroom faucets, and many more. The most commonly used faucet is widespread and is used by many contractors, sellers, and designers. This faucet is the best choice and can be considered due to its good variety. Faucets provide hot and cold water for convenience and conserve water.

Freestanding Pieces

Freestanding pieces are good because they can move freely from one place to another. These are easy to handle; that’s why these are preferable items. During the shifting of home, freestanding pieces are the best choice.

A Relaxing Bathtub

The bathtub is the best fixture that makes you relax and reduces stress. Different bathtubs like undermount, drop-in, and freestanding bathtubs are made with other materials. Acrylic and freestanding bathtubs are in trend and best for remodeling.

Bathroom Sinks

Bathroom sinks add charm to the bathroom, and the sink should be solid and comfortable for washing the face and hands. Undermount sinks are mostly part of the bathrooms, which top designers used. Double or single sinks are available, but now vanities come with sinks. Anyone can select the vanity according to the size of the bathroom.

2. Bathroom Ventilation

A bathroom without ventilation is useless because it will create suffocation and an unpleasant smell. Ventilation allows fresh air to enter and makes the bathroom cool and lighten up. Different sources for ventilation can be used, like ventilators, exhaust fans, windows, and many more. Perfect bathroom and ventilation are directly proportional, and the ventilation should be the first choice of any designer and homeowner. Windows and plants are helpful because plants reduce the temperature, and ventilation does the same.

Exhaust fans provide ventilation and lighting to the bedroom; even the latest exhaust fans come with Bluetooth and a music option. It makes clear that it is the best time to remodel the bathroom with the use of technology.

3. Proper Lighting

All the investment can be wasted if the lighting is not placed correctly in the bathroom. Lighting helps to show the corners of the bathroom, vanity, tiles, especially mosaic tiles are in trend which look more clear and prominent under proper lighting.

The dim light feature helps to use the bathroom and relax during a bath at night. Numerous pendants enhance the beauty of the bathroom. Recessed lighting can be mounted on the ceiling, producing an aesthetic environment. Different shades of lights are there, like warm, soft, sharp, and other. It is convenient to select the shade of light according to the mood.

4. Storage Places – Utilize the Space

A bathroom is a place everyone uses at a different time in the day, and the bathroom is used to keep other things. Following are the best storage places in the bathroom.

Bathroom Vanity

The bathroom vanity contains drawers and cabinets, which are the best places to store things, like shampoo, soaps, towels, and other important stuff. Drawers and cabinets are very smooth and soft closing.

Corners

Corners can store indoor plants, lotions, SPA kits, and accessories. Corners can be made with wood, and these can be bought ready-made from the shops at low prices. These conserve space and smartly store things.

Medicine Cabinet

Involuntary slipping in the bathroom can cause damage, and various injuries can be possible in the home in the bathroom. A medicine cabinet or box can be made on the wall and store the medicines and first-aid box.

5. Add Mirrors

Mirrors help to make the bathroom luxurious and full of colors.

The question is, how do mirrors make the bathroom colorful? Mirrors show different shades when light reflects from the mirrors. These colors make the bathroom illuminated and more colorful. Moreover, mirrors helpfully ensure that you’re looking beautiful, and mirrors are an essential item for remodeling the bathroom.

Mirrors help to let us know our appearance; according to the saying, “Let us be thankful to the mirror for revealing to us our impression only.” Pieces of mirrors can be placed on walls, glass vases in windows emerge in different rainbow-like colors, and a large mirror looks incredible on the front wall. So how can mirrors be ignored during the remodeling?

6. Impressive Flooring

Flooring has an eye-catching effect. The most important thing is that the floor must be slip-resistant. Bathroom flooring is not only available in one type, but it can also be tiling and wooden.

Laminate and vinyl flooring are also considerable, and it is waterproof as well; vinyl flooring has various types, and it is slip resistant. Some people are creative and want to bring nature into their bathroom; natural stone flooring is the best option.

Final Words

Bathroom remodeling is not a big deal in this era of technology and is full of varieties. Every little thing in the bathroom plays a significant role in the remodeling, like indoor plants, the color of paints, lighting shades, pendants, mirror types, tiles designs, flooring, waterproof and eye-appealing designs, and many more. Best faucets, sinks, with lots of features, showers, and advanced toilets, are available to choose from. These are all accessible things, and double, single, ceramic, vessel, and many sinks are on the market, and the best is an undermount sink. Now advanced exhaust fans play a dual role, lighting and ventilation, which can be easily installed in the bathrooms.