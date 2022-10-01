TikTokker Christine Abadir reveals she’s friends with woman who catfished her for months

<!–

One TikTokker has opened up about the moment she found out her online boyfriend was, in fact, a woman who had been cheating on her for six months.

Christine Abadir, from Sydney, met what she thought was a man called ‘Jay’ earlier this year on the internet and the pair quickly struck up a relationship online.

It wasn’t until the 22-year-old flew to New Zealand in September to finally meet him in real life that Abadir realized she had been scammed.

She admitted that there were several red flags throughout their relationship, such as the fact that ‘Jay’ never made video calls, was possessive and rarely sent photos of his face.

Ms. Abadir shared her story with her nearly 2 million TikTok followers and shockingly revealed that she and the woman who cheated on her have since made amends.

“The Catfish have apologized and we are good friends now,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

Ms. Abadir also recently discovered the identity of the man posing as the fisherman and was able to speak to him on the phone.

She first met ‘Jay’ on social media and said that he always watched her live streams and eventually made him the moderator of the comments on her videos.

She said the photos she thought were of him were very attractive.

But the circumstances of their relationship quickly took an unusual turn.

“The first red flags are during the months of conversation, not once did that person video call me, not once did they FaceTime me or give me their number,” he said in a TikTok.

“This person was really toxic, asking me that I can’t hang out with my peers, that I can’t go to clubs, and that I can’t wear certain things.”

She said ‘Jay’ would send her audio of himself talking and singing, but never sent her any photos or videos with his face on it.

However, all of his social media accounts appeared to be legitimate.

He eventually flew to New Zealand where he had made plans to meet ‘Jay’ at a nightclub.

Mrs. Abadir had convinced him to finally send her his number and was waiting for him outside the club when he suddenly said that he was somewhere else.

“All the red flags were there,” he said, warning others not to fall for the same scams.

“I didn’t think it was a catfish until my teammates told me.”

Ms Abadir said that she and her friends were able to trace the phone number that ‘Jay’ sent to the woman behind the scam, leading to the realization that their relationship was a lie.

“The whole time she was a bloody girl,” Ms. Abadir said.

In a follow-up video before meeting her catfisher, Ms Abadir said she had no hard feelings towards the internet scammer and said she would be happy to talk to her.

“I’m giving my catfish a chance to talk about his life because I know he might be going through some things,” he said.

“Please reach out if you need to talk to someone, you are not alone, I know what it feels like to be alone.”