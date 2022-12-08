The women joked, sang on the road to Belanglo with a woman stabbed in the trunk, the court said

Testifying, Henderson said she was “absolutely disgusted” with what she had done to Phillips and felt remorseful because she “didn’t deserve it.” She said that she was “very drugged” at the time and that she had not been thinking about the consequences of her actions, but that was not an excuse.
Charging
Henderson detailed a series of violent and traumatic experiences that shaped her life, including her ex-partner holding her in a padlocked room for 12 hours and strangling her until she lost bladder control, and the death of her son. three years old sister of hers who died when a tombstone fell on her.
She said she had been abstinent from drugs for seven months while in custody, but started using drugs again after her ex-partner attacked her.
When Diggins asked him when he had last used drugs, Henderson admitted that he had used ice on Wednesday. Judge Jennifer English asked how she got ice when the conditions of her bail meant she was under house arrest.
“People bring it to me,” Henderson responded.
Diggins said Henderson had claimed to be afraid of Ketley, feeling pressured to play along lest she become a victim herself. He referred to the videos where Henderson was “singing and joking around.”
“I’m going to suggest to you that it’s not someone who is under some kind of pressure to do that; you knew what was going on and you were willing to participate,” Diggins said.
“Yeah, I guess,” Henderson said.
“She didn’t put the knife in your hand and force you to stab the victim, right?” Diggins said.
“No,” Henderson replied.
A lawyer for Ketley said his client had also experienced trauma and disadvantage, and his upbringing in deprivation must be taken into account when sentencing. She said her client had expressed genuine remorse in a note to the court and family members.
Both women pleaded guilty to the charges against them, and Ketley pleaded guilty to kidnapping with the intent to commit a felony indictable offense causing actual bodily harm, reckless injury, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and taking and driving a means of transport without the consent of the owner.
Henderson pleaded guilty to kidnapping with the intent to commit a felony indictable offense causing actual bodily harm, taking and operating a conveyance without the owner’s consent, and operating a vehicle without a license.
Judge English revoked Henderson’s bail at the end of Thursday’s hearing, and Henderson blew a kiss to supporters in the public gallery before correctional services took her away.
The women will be sentenced on December 14.
The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the biggest and most interesting stories, analysis and insights of the day. sign up here.