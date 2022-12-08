The women joked, sang on the road to Belanglo with a woman stabbed in the trunk, the court said

Testifying, Henderson said she was “absolutely disgusted” with what she had done to Phillips and felt remorseful because she “didn’t deserve it.” She said that she was “very drugged” at the time and that she had not been thinking about the consequences of her actions, but that was not an excuse.

Charging

Henderson detailed a series of violent and traumatic experiences that shaped her life, including her ex-partner holding her in a padlocked room for 12 hours and strangling her until she lost bladder control, and the death of her son. three years old sister of hers who died when a tombstone fell on her.

She said she had been abstinent from drugs for seven months while in custody, but started using drugs again after her ex-partner attacked her.

When Diggins asked him when he had last used drugs, Henderson admitted that he had used ice on Wednesday. Judge Jennifer English asked how she got ice when the conditions of her bail meant she was under house arrest.