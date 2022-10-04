The Price is Right model Elise May puts fully renovated home in Sydney’s inner west on the market

<!–

Former The Price Is Right model Elise May has launched her renovated Camperdown cottage.

The glamorous model and her husband bought the house in Sydney’s west as an investment property in 2020 when it was in a dilapidated state.

The couple paid $275,000 at the time and have since spent thousands to give it a complete makeover with new bathrooms, floors, and a remodeled kitchen.

They plan to make a tidy profit on the sale as the beautiful home is listed in the $625,000-$687,500 price range.

Although they initially bought the house as an investment property, May said plans quickly changed when they realized how much rental demand there was in the area.

This led to them renting it out for several months.

The property features a stylish combination of modern architecture, including patterned tiled floors and a billiards room, with traditional features such as a brick fireplace.

Elise said the extensive renovation work on the home makes it an attractive choice for potential homeowners.

“We wanted to make it a place you could enjoy staying,” she said realestate.com.au.

It will be auctioned on Saturday, October 15 at 2:30 PM.

In addition to appearing as a model alongside Larry Emdur in The Price Is Right, May has also starred in several movies and TV shows.

She memorably appeared in a 1998 episode of Good Guys Bad Guys opposite Mulholland Drive star Marcus Graham.

The extensive renovation work that has been carried out on the property makes it an attractive choice for potential homeowners